We often write about Democrats who have no self-awareness, but this is pretty amazing. Believe us: for years now we’ve been seeing people on Twitter claim that President Trump will not leave the White House voluntarily — not even after his second term — and will have to be dragged out by force. These are sometimes the same people who claim that Donald Trump never really wanted to be president anyway and dislikes the job.
Politico is reporting Wednesday that there are some Democrats concerned that while Trump might leave the Oval Office without the National Guard being called in, he and his aides might make the transition difficult for the next president, whom we’re assuming they think will be a Democrat.
Democrats are bracing for the possibility that if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election, he and his aides will bungle a smooth handover of power – and maybe even try to outright sabotage the transition. https://t.co/LgujbX3r3t by @nahaltoosi in @politico
