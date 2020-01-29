We often write about Democrats who have no self-awareness, but this is pretty amazing. Believe us: for years now we’ve been seeing people on Twitter claim that President Trump will not leave the White House voluntarily — not even after his second term — and will have to be dragged out by force. These are sometimes the same people who claim that Donald Trump never really wanted to be president anyway and dislikes the job.

Politico is reporting Wednesday that there are some Democrats concerned that while Trump might leave the Oval Office without the National Guard being called in, he and his aides might make the transition difficult for the next president, whom we’re assuming they think will be a Democrat.

Democrats are bracing for the possibility that if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election, he and his aides will bungle a smooth handover of power – and maybe even try to outright sabotage the transition. https://t.co/LgujbX3r3t by @nahaltoosi in @politico

Nahal Toosi reports:

Every transition is tricky given the thousands of positions that need to be filled and the array of policy priorities a new team wants to pursue. But several Democrats attached to different 2020 campaigns mentioned very specific concerns about what a Trump departure could mean. All spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, and because no campaign wants to be seen as assuming that Trump will lose. The Democrats said they worry that Trump’s political appointees won’t meet with the incoming team, that there will be little, if any, paperwork left behind to guide them, and that what documents are shared will not be trustworthy.

So this is bigger than removing all of the W’s from the keyboards, then? Hopefully, Trump will make the transition as easy for his successor as President Obama and his administration made it for him.

Imagine if he decides to hide information from the incoming administration, leak top secret information to the media and accelerate a secret counterintelligence investigation into the President-elect! Just imagine if he “bungled” the transition like that! https://t.co/y5hH9pPlOA — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 30, 2020

Just imagine 🤔 — Irish covfefe 🇺🇸 (@littlebitirish) January 30, 2020

So he's gonna pull an Obama?? 🤔 — jonny hopkins (@mnrube17) January 29, 2020

Well there is a precedent. — Keith Rice (@KeithRice17) January 30, 2020

Just like Obama did, right? Oh and illegally spy on their campaigns? Perfect. — Securing Liberty 🇺🇸 (@Secure4Liberty) January 29, 2020

Will there be spying? — John George (@Sleuth_dog) January 29, 2020

Like maybe turn loose some spies on them? — Its a dogs life 🐶🐾 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@seniordogzrule) January 29, 2020

They only think of the things they've done themselves. — 🇺🇸 Troy 🇺🇸 (@TroyRosenow) January 30, 2020

Typical Dem tactic — accuse others that of what you actually do. — Joseph Clark (@JoeJ_Clark) January 29, 2020

Seriously? So, once again, Dems accuse Trump of the things that they actually have already done. — Travelin' Man (@1WorldTrader) January 30, 2020

This projection sounds familiar…..because that is exactly what Obama and Deep State did to Trump. Leftists accuse others of what they do themselves. — Matt (@matfield_green) January 29, 2020

Things are so good the media has to make up hypothetical future events to create outrage. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/doVxEzexrz — Chris (@Rimer_Chris) January 29, 2020

The left’s lack of self awareness is truly staggering The media & the Democrats have done nothing but sabotage the transition of power since the day President Trump was elected — Kate Tyler (@verykate45) January 29, 2020

Hope he treats them as nicely as they treated him. Spies, lies, and fake investigations! — KenWill2020 (@KenWillagain) January 30, 2020

Obama's idea of a peaceful transition was to spy on the incoming president so this article is laughable — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) January 29, 2020

Oh like Obama, et al did to the Trump team? These people are the very definition of diabolical narcissists. Unbelievable. But blame the media for this divide. They created it the past 12 yrs. — Big_Earl (@BigEarl89408763) January 29, 2020

Smooth handover of power… like what happened after the 2016 election? 😂😂😂😂 More propaganda from Politico. — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) January 29, 2020

Couldn’t think of a more hostile transfer of power than Obama’s.., — Indy 🇺🇸🗣🏗 (@rsrindy) January 29, 2020

If we are using the same timeline as Obama, Trump's CIA is currently running an intelligence plot against Biden. I wonder who the mole is? — Where's Hunter (@Nobodieknows) January 29, 2020

Like start spying on them and then get a special counsel assigned to investigate a fake treason allegation? Lets do it — Pete Moss (@PeteMos06914904) January 29, 2020

Funny. That's exactly what the Obama administration did. They started the Trump impeachment the day after he was sworn in. This is political. They can't beat Trump in the polls, so their only hope is to get him off the ballot. If they fail, Trump will out all their past crimes. — ZombiePhish (@PhishZombie) January 30, 2020

Well, at least we will know how well prepared is the incoming administration since the Democrats have now set and defended the precedent that its totally acceptable for the incumbent to secretly monitor their opponents and replacements — Richard Bitney (@RickBitney) January 30, 2020

The complete lack of awareness here is mind blowing. — ATL guy 🇺🇸 (@ATLbpckr) January 29, 2020

OMG. So rich. — jeff loconte ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jloconte5) January 29, 2020

Self-awareness does not appear to be your forte. — The Ire of Burke (@ire_the) January 30, 2020

Democrats can’t take responsibility for things that do happen, now they’re trying to deflect for things that haven’t happened. — The Hef (@GatewayHef) January 29, 2020

If so, good for him. Well justified payback. — JustDave (@DaveRZ103) January 30, 2020

This article will still be funny when they repost it in 2024.

Related: