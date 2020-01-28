Everything is on video now, and that seems to be a problem for politicians in particular. White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrapped up the defense’s case Tuesday by playing a compilation of clips from Democrats like Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Chuck Schumer warning against a partisan impeachment, and as Cipollone notes, they were right and prophetic.

He wasn’t kidding about the prophetic part. Watch this:

