As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, CNN’s Chris Cuomo was appalled to see U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joking that Greta Thunberg should study economics in college before telling the world to eliminate all fossil fuel companies right now.

Why do these trumpers think it is ok to go at a kid? https://t.co/RYY2IrJPL3 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 23, 2020

Quite a few people reminded Cuomo that his network just agreed to an undisclosed settlement with Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann for smearing him as a racist. But Cuomo’s tweet has reached so many people that “Nick Sandmann” is now one of the top trending items on Twitter in the United States. Will Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy put Cuomo’s massive ratio in their media newsletter?

Nick Sandmann. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 23, 2020

Cmon Fredo, Nick Sandmann ring a bell to you? — Deke Burt (@DekeBurt) January 23, 2020

Nick Sandmann would like a word. https://t.co/NnyHlNabEM — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 23, 2020

Can someone tell Fredo who Nick Sandmann is? — Jeff Kleppe (@Propaga32344514) January 23, 2020

Greta talks about climate change on the international stage. Nick Sandmann smirked. Which one does CNN think is okay to “go at”? — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 23, 2020

Dude, you work for CNN- you know, the network that was sued for slander by Nick Sandmann? How'd that lawsuit work out for you guys again? — Albert Robert Haupt (@AlbertRobertHau) January 24, 2020

Remember when your station went at Nick Sandmann?! Sit this one out, Chris. Hypocrite. — Jerome (@J_Rome05) January 24, 2020

I dunno, ask Nick Sandmann. Or your in-house counsel at CNN. https://t.co/zCWywqzJ9y — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 23, 2020

Nick Sandmann and his friends are asking CNN the same thing — Smoky (@Smokyy34) January 24, 2020

We should ask Nick Sandmann about this. — Sammy4231 (@Sammy44231) January 24, 2020

Maybe you should google “Nick Sandmann sues CNN” https://t.co/XL5n03zzwS — Sherri (@SociallySherri) January 24, 2020

Paging, Nick Sandmann! Nick Sandmann, could you please come to the @CNN Courtesy desk? — The Claw of Bluegrass (@OfBluegrass) January 24, 2020

*Nick Sandmann has entered the chat* https://t.co/b1w5AUvTmQ — bugs bunny fan account (@EmmasBugsBunny) January 24, 2020

I'll take "Who Is Nick Sandmann" for $800 Alex….. — Matt Dillon (@Texas_Hog_Killa) January 24, 2020

Why not ask Nick Sandmann his thoughts on adults who bully kids? — 🍀Libby Scott 🍀 (@libbysc53829165) January 23, 2020

How much did your network pay Nick Sandmann for trying to ruin his life? Your colleague said he was “pubchable”. He was a kid. Hypocrite. — Scott Fortuna (@ScottFortuna) January 24, 2020

She is the same age as Nick Sandmann was when the network you work for doxxed him. You do remember Nick Sandmann right? He's the kid one of your @CNN colleagues said had a punchable face. https://t.co/QPxbhwpiaX — ArcherCC aka Dad (@ArcherCCRLD) January 23, 2020

Im also sure that nobody made a meme putting Greta in a woodchipper like they did Nick Sandmann, nor have they threatened violence on her. — 🇺🇸Proud Deplorable Fohr🇺🇸 (@RachelFohr) January 23, 2020

Seriously Fredo, go ask your bosses how much they just paid Nick Sandmann? Pick your battles better — Aaron R (@notwitty30) January 24, 2020

Is this a joke Chris? CNN just settled the lawsuit with Nick Sandmann last week LMFAOOOOOOO you hacks have zero shame. — RanDather (@DatherRan) January 23, 2020

It is alarming how one person can be so obtuse. Remember Nick Sandmann Fredo? @ChrisCuomo https://t.co/kxwTDSOPMM — TFunk former dem now proud suppoter of KAG2020 (@TroyeFunk) January 24, 2020

Fredo, this is bad.. even for you.. Nick Sandmann just won millions from your horrible network barely 2 weeks ago pic.twitter.com/zngCUyMtvI — Daniel (@DanGurgo) January 23, 2020

Hey Fredo have you and your liberal cronies over at CNN heard from Nick Sandmann lately? — RC (@cuntyandcute) January 23, 2020

Nick Sandmann was 16 when CNN made his life a living hell; 1 year YOUNGER than Greta Thunberg is today. He didn’t ask for the spotlight. He didn’t have a PR team.

The lack of self-awareness in this tweet is incredible. https://t.co/VfMogsl781 — Nick Rizzuto (@Nick_Rizzuto) January 23, 2020

A.) Nick Sandmann, you hack B.) She makes a constant choice every day to remain in the public political arena. If you remain in this arena, you open yourself up to criticism. You don’t get to have one without the other. — [Insert cool nickname here] (@TomWilliams062) January 24, 2020

Greta Thunberg may be a 'kid', but her enablers & the Media made her into a public figure. A role she willingly embraces, along w/potential criticism. Nick Sandmann is a 'kid' who was minding his own business when the Media thrust him into a spotlight he didn't seek. — Eric Goldin (@ejgoldin) January 23, 2020

I hope whatever CNN had to pay Nick Sandmann in that settlement was a very large amount of money. — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) January 23, 2020

Fredo conveniently forgets about Nick Sandmann owning CNN via settlement. — RealBFolks🇺🇸 (@RealBFolks) January 24, 2020

Nick Sandmann is a very rich kid today because of #FakeNewsCNN — AngieWills (@angiewills75) January 23, 2020

Greta made herself a public figure by choice. Your network just had to settle a lawsuit with Nick Sandmann, who was only 16 years old when CNN tried to ruin his life for…wearing a hat and smiling. pic.twitter.com/r5c3SI3n2L — Nickel 🇺🇸 (@AkaColie) January 24, 2020

My face watching Fredo @ChrisCuomo walk into the Twitter woodchipper with his tone-deaf comments in the same month that Nick Sandmann mopped the floor with his network…. pic.twitter.com/ijILu8EtI3 — HandgunInstructor (@m16a172) January 24, 2020

Didn't @CNN go after Nick Sandmann? Answer yes. @GretaThunberg is on the international stage and can be criticized like anyone else. Her claim to fame skipping school and throwing temper tantrums. @ChrisCuomo spare us all your fake moral outrage. — Marine Corps Veteran (@BigSarge049) January 23, 2020

16 year old, 17 year old or 14 year old, no one is abstained from criticism if their entire schtick is being brutally critical of everybody who disagrees with them. Also, Nick Sandmann. https://t.co/2ZwDctxntK — Brenden Montry (@ArM4TaG3) January 23, 2020

So you forgot about the Nick Sandmann settlement already lol. — Hi Joe 🇺🇸 (@CrappyHeals) January 23, 2020

So it’s only okay for CNN to go after kids if they’re named Nick Sandmann? https://t.co/7vutdGNeMm — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) January 23, 2020

Same exact age as Nick Sandmann, who didn't thrust himself into the media spotlight claiming to be some kind of climate Joan of Arc and demand governments bend to her demands. https://t.co/JeQauTBMNT — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 23, 2020

Greta T voluntarily entered the public eye, posing as an expert on climate change. Mnuchin’s statement isn’t unreasonable based on that. Where was your outrage when your network went after Nick Sandmann? He didn’t seek the public eye, and you slandered him. Hypocrite. — Jennifer (@itsjennamc) January 23, 2020

"How's that lawsuit with Nick Sandmann going?"https://t.co/oL7FF6N064 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 23, 2020

It's been just two weeks since CNN settled up with Nick Sandmann. But Fredo has never had much of an attention span. https://t.co/5TCCbORhFj — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 23, 2020

I happen to think it was much worse when Cuomo’s colleague @CNN said Nick Sandmann had a punchable face, how CNN paid a settlement for smearing Nick with a hoax and how Cuomo said it would be intolerant for a 12 yr old girl to not want to see a penis in her locker room. https://t.co/DPeDdlwf6T — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 23, 2020

WOW!!!! @CNN @CuomoPrimeTime – I was wondering why Nick Sandmann was trending. I see now. Journalistic integrity is completely DEAD at your network. I don't care how much you hate Trump, your job is to be fair and unbiased. #CNNIsFakeNews https://t.co/uO2FB9tu53 — Shoelover (@Shoesinthe818) January 24, 2020

Real talk though.. that Nick Sandmann thing was funny because they made it seem like some racist punk kid was harassing a Native American, but in reality it was the complete opposite & he won millions.. Media is … ugh — MiKeY (@Footincrease99) January 23, 2020

Hey Fredo, how much did your station have to pay Nick Sandmann? — Jeff Capell (@JeffCapell) January 23, 2020

This ratio is amazing. Cuomo really ought to address it tonight on his show.

