As Twitchy reported just a bit ago, CNN’s Chris Cuomo was appalled to see U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joking that Greta Thunberg should study economics in college before telling the world to eliminate all fossil fuel companies right now.

Quite a few people reminded Cuomo that his network just agreed to an undisclosed settlement with Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann for smearing him as a racist. But Cuomo’s tweet has reached so many people that “Nick Sandmann” is now one of the top trending items on Twitter in the United States. Will Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy put Cuomo’s massive ratio in their media newsletter?

This ratio is amazing. Cuomo really ought to address it tonight on his show.

