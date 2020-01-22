There are no short presentations at the president’s impeachment trial in the Senate, but reporter Jamie Dupree noted that House Impeachment Manager Jerrold Nadler wrapped up his relatively short presentation by channeling Watergate: “What did the president know, and when did he know it?”

Nadler wraps up his short presentation on Trump & Ukraine by channeling the famous Watergate quote of Sen Howard Baker R-TN. "What did the President know, and when did he know it?" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 22, 2020

Maybe it’s just us, but that should have been how he began his presentation, not ended it. Or maybe we can update the quote for 2020: “What did the unnamed whistleblower who wasn’t on the Ukraine call know, and how did he know it if everything was hearsay?”

Wait, I thought he had so much evidence that there was no doubt? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 22, 2020

Maybe an actual investigation could have found that out. — Panthersville (@Panthersville) January 22, 2020

If he doesn’t know by now, it’s a little late… — John Muller (@johnmuller1960) January 22, 2020

So, they have no idea what the President knew and when he knew it. How do they know what they are alleging happened if they don't already know these 2 things? — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 23, 2020

Compelling, powerful argument. — JDubF (@JDubF4) January 22, 2020

How does that even remotely apply here?? — newtexas (@newtexas3) January 22, 2020

That’s what the House was supposed to find out pre-impeachment. The fact that they haven’t means the whole thing is a partisan boondoggle. — Orpheus (@BulleitBro) January 22, 2020

LOL I thought they had a slam dunk case against Trump? Why would they ask this question if that were the case? https://t.co/WnrWo1iYdT — RBe (@RBPundit) January 22, 2020

so it's not a slam dunk case got it — Charles Martel (@libowner69) January 22, 2020

I thought the case was a slam dunk — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) January 22, 2020

Looks like that slam dunk is more a an air ball. — Bryan J McManus (@mcmanusbj) January 22, 2020

isn't that what they were supposed to find out in the House and present to the Senate..? https://t.co/yUZjAenMHh — j-dub (@hutchwright) January 22, 2020

Interesting, because Nadler already said there is overwhelming evidence. Dems are so bad at this. — 🙏 Ellen🇺🇸🇺🇸 IFB MAGA/KAG 2020 (@ellen6019) January 22, 2020

We're literally watching a cargo cult in action here. They think if they just repeat all the right phrases, Trump will magically be forced to resign. https://t.co/07WYsfv738 — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) January 22, 2020

This should have all been answered in the House hearings before an impeachment vote took place. Also, "at this point, what difference does it make?". — Idaho_Spud (@IdahoanAggie) January 22, 2020

The House Judiciary Committee had its chance to ask questions but apparently didn’t have the answers before the House passed the articles of impeachment.

