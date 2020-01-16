Even though the big impeachment party was on Wednesday, with the photos and the party favors, the House didn’t formally transmit the signed articles of impeachment to the Senate until Thursday, and President Trump marked the occasion with a tweet:

I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2020

CNN’s Brian Stelter finds it dubious that Trump really believes he was impeached over a phone call which he still describes as “perfect.”

Surely, he doesn't really think this scandal is just about a phone call…? https://t.co/C9OgYeU2se — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 16, 2020

No one really thinks this “scandal” is over a phone call — Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he was sworn in.

That’s what Schiff said it was about. — Darth Jar Jar (@Darthjarjar7787) January 16, 2020

Of course it's not about a phone call. The phone call is simply the excuse Democrats needed to do what they've wanted to do since before Trump's inauguration. — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) January 16, 2020

It’s not about a phone call, it’s about him getting elected in the first place. It’s about using every tool available to overturn the results of an election. Everyone knows that. — Moe Malarkey (@RJGeezer) January 16, 2020

Of course not, dummy. The president knows this is about him getting elected. — Clara Weim (@clara_weim) January 16, 2020

No, it goes without saying that this is payback for him winning the election. https://t.co/LNbApfqGFy — Dan Cotter (@TheDanCotter) January 16, 2020

We all know that it's because Hillary lost the election and you sore losers can't get over it. https://t.co/8MraocWzKJ — Gigi Sims (@1GigiSims) January 16, 2020

Trump knows this is about him beating Hillary in 2016. — Sergio Magafornia (@Red1Echo) January 16, 2020

No, I’m sure he knows it’s really all about him winning the last election. https://t.co/DUAN0DxtjW — Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) January 16, 2020

Not like you've been looking for a reason to impeach since day one! — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 16, 2020

It was about him winning the election. As these never-ending episodes pour in, it becomes painfully obvious. When this one craters and is memory-holed, the next one will only serve to reinforce the point. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) January 16, 2020

His impeachment has been continually called for since the day he was elected. The Democrats turned impeachment into a political strategy. It will never be taken seriously again. At least you and your colleagues were willing and able to help in the endeavor. — Noone important (@setnsail) January 16, 2020

Well the articles really aren't clear what it is about. MSM talk about withholding aid, bribery and extortion except he isn't being impeached on anything the Dems or MSM accused him of. — JoJo Real American People (@RealAMPeople) January 16, 2020

It's about using the phone call to accuse the president of Biden's crime and keep the lid on Obama's corruption. Stelter sits on the lid, but it's going to blow, Brian. Lying has consequences. — Abel (@glhami) January 16, 2020

No, he and America both know it's to hide Biden & Obama's fraud. — BGH – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@KissMyCamo) January 16, 2020

It is because the Left thinks the Bidens are above the law. — Dan Larson (@DanielPLarson) January 16, 2020

Certainly not about evidence. Seem to recall you had zero of that. Or witnesses…. — 1Voice.Org (@1Voice_org) January 16, 2020

Well it's a lot of things, but all of it from a phone call. Plenty of witnesses and corroborating evidence too. Oh wait, no there isn't …. — Damon Smith (@DamageMcRamage) January 16, 2020

Surely, you could produce some actual evidence to that effect, Brian. — Logical Conservative (@SSmirker) January 16, 2020

What is it about then, Brian — Francien Verhoeven (@liuhath) January 16, 2020

Rep. Al Green’s been introducing articles of impeachment over and over, long before the Ukraine phone call. This is just the first thing that came up after the Mueller report blew up in the Democrats’ faces — that’s why the whole thing was so rushed and why they still want to call witnesses.

