Even though the big impeachment party was on Wednesday, with the photos and the party favors, the House didn’t formally transmit the signed articles of impeachment to the Senate until Thursday, and President Trump marked the occasion with a tweet:

CNN’s Brian Stelter finds it dubious that Trump really believes he was impeached over a phone call which he still describes as “perfect.”

No one really thinks this “scandal” is over a phone call — Democrats have been trying to impeach Trump since he was sworn in.

Rep. Al Green’s been introducing articles of impeachment over and over, long before the Ukraine phone call. This is just the first thing that came up after the Mueller report blew up in the Democrats’ faces — that’s why the whole thing was so rushed and why they still want to call witnesses.

