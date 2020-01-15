Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently headlining the media circus that is the signing of the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, going on about how it’s “so sad, so tragic for our country” as if members of Congress like Rep. Rashida Tlaib hadn’t exclaimed, “We’re gonna impeach the motherf**ker!” months and months ago, long before the roulette ball landed on Ukraine.

Sen. Kamala Harris has an idea to take advantage of the impeachment trial, and that’s to propose a freeze on judicial nominees.

The Hill reports:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Wednesday called for a moratorium on judicial nominees during President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, citing a similar pause during former President Clinton’s trial in 1999.

“The president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, and the Senate must take seriously its constitutional role in this process,” Harris said in a statement. “During the time when articles of impeachment are before the Senate, it would be wholly inappropriate to advance the president’s nominees to the federal judiciary.”

Remember when the narrative was that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was supposed to recuse himself because he couldn’t be trusted to be an impartial juror? Does this sound like an impartial juror?

