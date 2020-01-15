Speaker Nancy Pelosi is currently headlining the media circus that is the signing of the two articles of impeachment against President Trump, going on about how it’s “so sad, so tragic for our country” as if members of Congress like Rep. Rashida Tlaib hadn’t exclaimed, “We’re gonna impeach the motherf**ker!” months and months ago, long before the roulette ball landed on Ukraine.

Sen. Kamala Harris has an idea to take advantage of the impeachment trial, and that’s to propose a freeze on judicial nominees.

Harris calls for judicial nominee freeze during impeachment trial https://t.co/5WKKldE6Q2 pic.twitter.com/bwR5sbWQlo — The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2020

The Senate is receiving the articles of impeachment against President Trump today. We should not advance any more judicial nominees while we take on this solemn responsibility of the president’s trial for high crimes and misdemeanors. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) January 15, 2020

The Hill reports:

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on Wednesday called for a moratorium on judicial nominees during President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate, citing a similar pause during former President Clinton’s trial in 1999. “The president is charged with high crimes and misdemeanors, and the Senate must take seriously its constitutional role in this process,” Harris said in a statement. “During the time when articles of impeachment are before the Senate, it would be wholly inappropriate to advance the president’s nominees to the federal judiciary.”

Yeah ok. 😂 — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) January 15, 2020

Nope. Does anyone think Mitch would listen to this chick? — SCarolina (@RealappraiserSC) January 15, 2020

GOP Response: LOL No — DuPont (@Merit_DuPont) January 15, 2020

Hahahahaha NOPE — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) January 15, 2020

Or until the Mueller investigation is over. Or until all the accusers of all the things have been heard. Or until all the votes are found in all the car trunks. Whichever is latest. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 15, 2020

Why doesn't she ask for the whole government to shut down ? — Robert James (@RobertJames113) January 15, 2020

Oh sweetie, bless your little heart. — Patricia Reffner (@ReffnerPatricia) January 15, 2020

LOL, LOL, Mitch is going to step up the pace. We need to make sure the 9'th circuit is strongly conservative. — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) January 15, 2020

So this is another motive for the impeachment. Did you get bad news recently on RBG? — kilgore_troutey (@KTroutey) January 15, 2020

Who cares what she wants? — thinkb4uspeak (@Lilly29322569) January 15, 2020

Luckily they don't need ya'll to appoint more judges. — Corn-Pop (@Moonshyne72) January 15, 2020

So solemn — Dim Acosta (@AcostaDim) January 15, 2020

If you want to hear Mitch laugh you should tell him that one… — Robert Rutledge (@3RRutledge) January 15, 2020

Truth comes out. You're just mad he's putting Constitutional judges on the benches. Can't wait to see your face when the Senate drops a not guilty verdict. Then when the president wins a #Trump2020Landslide it'll be even more sweet to see your mug! — P (@Pdub4life) January 15, 2020

You should recuse yourself. — Sweatccess🇺🇸 (@Sweatccess1) January 15, 2020

@SenKamalaHarris should recuse herself from the impeachment trial since she hoped to be the Dem nomination against President Trump, along w/the other Dem Senators who have been and who are currently attempting to be the Dem nomination for running against President Trump. — michele miktus (@michele_miktus) January 15, 2020

Remember when the narrative was that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was supposed to recuse himself because he couldn’t be trusted to be an impartial juror? Does this sound like an impartial juror?

Sen. Kamala Harris on impeding impeachment trial: "Each senator here must exhibit the kind of moral and ethical leadership that this president abandoned when he pressured a foreign nation to interfere in our election." https://t.co/aE2u6rLZHD pic.twitter.com/noaTA4Re66 — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 13, 2020

