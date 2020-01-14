Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to be dragged by the extremists in her caucus (and there are many) into finally pulling the trigger and announcing a House impeachment inquiry, and now that the articles of impeachment have been adopted, she’s stuck with them, so what to do to save face?

Curiously, a lot of Democrats are pointing to Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial as an example of how it should be done, even while people like Rep. Jerry Nadler were crying at the time over the “sexual McCarthyism” going on.

On Tuesday, the day before she’s promised to finally send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate, she posted a handy chart showing the differences between the Clinton impeachment and the “Trump cover-up.”

This is why President Trump was impeached for obstruction of Congress, and why a Senate trial with no witnesses or documents is a cover-up. #EndTheCoverUp #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/w9Gl5VmjBu — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 14, 2020

He was impeached for obstruction of Congress (that’s a high crime or misdemeanor?) because that’s all they had; President Trump claimed executive privilege and the matter was too urgent (or too flimsy) for the House Democrats to let the Judiciary branch hear the case.

Byron York was on hand to dismantle Pelosi’s chart:

The Speaker makes new claims about Clinton impeachment. Of course some will not remember that Clinton furiously resisted the Starr investigation. But he did, dragging it out by claiming privilege after privilege, including some that did not exist. https://t.co/gHphRDSzqK — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 14, 2020

Maybe Pelosi and Democratic spinners are trying to confuse by referring to Clinton impeachment as if Starr investigation had not occurred. It was, of course, a grand jury investigation that became the basis for impeachment. https://t.co/gHphRDSzqK — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 14, 2020

Also, pre-Lewinsky, don't forget that Clinton's former business partner went to jail for a year and a half rather than testify about their work together. Clinton pardoned her on his last day in office. https://t.co/gHphRDSzqK — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 14, 2020

One more thing: In 1998, close Clinton friend and fixer Vernon Jordan, up to his elbows in the Lewinsky matter, testified repeatedly before Starr's grand jury. Sorry for the old pdf, but read this and ask yourself if he told the truth. https://t.co/DyovbDJEei https://t.co/gHphRDSzqK — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 14, 2020

This just tells me the incompetent Dems threw everything they could think of, including the kitchen sink, to see if they could find evidence of a crime they were already sure @POTUS had committed. Quantity is not better than quality in this instance frauds @HouseDemocrats — Bill M. (@RepubBillCan) January 14, 2020

She forgot to mention evidence on her list — Arnie Eastman (@eastman1964) January 14, 2020

And tampering with witness testimony (see e.g. Betty Currie). — Bob McMahon (@jrob840) January 14, 2020

Again, Pelosi castigates Trump for going to the courts, which is his legal right. She lost, she's embarassed & can't admit she's lost. She'll "retire" within the next couple of years as a broken, humiliated woman. — The Invisible Tweeter (@DocJackGriffin) January 14, 2020

She didn’t even lose, they gave up before actually getting to court! — S R (@srob2247) January 14, 2020

But it was an urgent constitutional crisis that couldn’t wait … until after Christmas break.

This smacks of desperation. — Kyle Word (@kyleword) January 14, 2020

Desperation looks pretty ugly. — Cʜᴜᴄᴋ Fʟᴇᴛᴄʜᴇʀ (Ciucc to the nooch) (@RealGuitarDood) January 14, 2020

Don't forget, Star investigated for two years. Yes, he was a special counsel. The Democrats did not even attempt to do this in this sham impeachment. — CrashOverride (@Pcjeffmac) January 14, 2020

Again…Pelosi's demand for the Senate to have witnesses and a "fair" trial is a startling admission that the House had no grounds for impeachment. — Stevefed (@rvabound) January 14, 2020

Obstruction of congress can only happen if Trump ignores a court order to comply with a congressional subpoena. But the House couldn't be bothered going to court. This article of impeachment should not be sent to the senate. Garbage. — w david armstrong (@wdavidarmstr0ng) January 14, 2020

That's BS. Seeking a judicial review of congressional subpoenas is NOT blocking testimony, it's following Constitutional separation of powers. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) January 14, 2020

Can you please recreate Pelosi’s slide with the correct numbers? — Philip Page (@philjpage) January 14, 2020

He never obstructed Congress; you simply could’ve went to the courts (as is the legal avenue) to challenge Executive Privilege. Instead, you showboated into this silly going-nowhere charade. — SteveO (1/1024th Liberal) #Cult45 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #WWG1WGA (@Ratpack4Trump) January 14, 2020

Executive Privledge allowed those witnesses to be blocked. REMEMBER SEPARATION OF POWERS?@HouseDemocrats could have gone to court to get witnesses subpoenaed, but oh no, they couldn't wait. — IamRedUSA (@lamRedUSA) January 14, 2020

So, Nancy is saying it was okay for Clinton to claim executive privilege, but not Trump? — The Right Defense (@TheRightDefense) January 14, 2020

You seem to forget that Clinton was charged with over eight “crimes “ out of the Starr investigation !! There is no comparison here! Sell that crap in San Francisco! — mark grohs (@grohsm) January 14, 2020

Trump produced the transcript of the phone call. The End. — CenterStrong (@IndependentIntl) January 14, 2020

Blah, blah, blah. Russia, Russia, Russia. — Great Plains Girl 🇺🇸 (@HeartlandRaised) January 14, 2020

Clinton lied under oath and tried to cover it up. Big difference lady — Veronica Birkenstock (@vtbirkenstock) January 14, 2020

Why wasn't @realDonaldTrump allowed to have witnesses called during #SchiffShow hearing. What was he covering up? — Proud Deplorable (@LoriBlaney) January 14, 2020

There is no cover-up, Nancy. This impeachment is a sham, where Clinton was bipartisan. The Senate will run the trial as THEY see fit, you know, the way Adam and you saw fit in the House. — 🥂💥sɪᴇʀʀᴀ ᴡʜɪsᴋᴇᴇ🕇🇺🇸 (@SierraWhiskee) January 14, 2020

Trial Nancy, that is the key. It's a trial not an investigation. If you did your job, and you said you did, no more investigation should be needed. It is time for the jury to hear the case. @SenatorCollins @MittRomney @lisamurkowski @senatemajldr @RandPaul @LindseyGrahamSC — Peggy Sue Penrose (@suzyq209103) January 14, 2020

Blame Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler if you don’t think you have enough evidence; that was their job, and they decided to call a bunch of college professors as witnesses. What a joke.

Related: