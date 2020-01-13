We guess this is breaking news for those who didn’t remember that Sen. Cory Booker was still running for president in 2020. On Monday, Booker announced that he was suspending his campaign. Black senators just can’t catch a break with Democratic voters this time around.

Booker tweeted the news earlier Monday:

It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud of what we built, and I feel nothing but faith in what we can accomplish together. pic.twitter.com/Fxvc549vlJ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

Booker tweeted that at 11 a.m., and it only took 13 minutes for President Trump to troll him mercilessly.

Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2020

Actually Trump will "go head to head" with Cory Booker- in Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate. If Senator Booker can convince just 20 Republicans to vote to remove Trump, it's Bye Bye Trump! https://t.co/FCqMbBhD6z — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 13, 2020

Yeah, dream on.

On the other hand, we got an “I love you” to girlfriend and potential first lady Rosario Dawson.

Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you. https://t.co/b5sWCw88g0 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 13, 2020

I love you honey, so much. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 13, 2020

We’ll be glad the happy couple will have more time to spend together, but Breitbart and others are reporting that the “urgent business of impeachment” keeping him in Washington was a factor in his dropping out. So, are Democrats saying that impeachment is urgent again?

Spartacus: Killed in Action Cory Booker Blames Impeachment for Early Withdrawal from 2020 Race https://t.co/iYSgF7xTxQ — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) January 13, 2020

I *knew* it had to be Trump's fault. — BlackTrain (@BlackTrain) January 13, 2020

Spartacus would never quit and make excuses! — TrumpisintheWH (@PetrBilt) January 13, 2020

The "obstacle" isn't stopping the other senators…. — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) January 13, 2020

Translation. Needs reason other than a lack of voters. — Animal Mother (@civicminded73) January 13, 2020

Urgent? Its been dragging on for months.

I guess that's an upside though — Em (@wishykeely) January 13, 2020

“Urgent business of impeachment” that will sit on Nancy Pelosi’s desk until she gets a commitment from McConnell that the Senate will vote the way she wants them to… Sit down Spartacus. You never had a chance in the first place. — David D., RN, TNCC 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ddorshimer) January 13, 2020

Like he had a chance. — Mbfair99 (@Mbfair99) January 13, 2020

How about “NEVER had a chance of winning” as an obstacle? — Chad Terefenko (@IRGChadt) January 13, 2020

He didn't stand a chance. Citing impeachment is just an excuse. — Kat Walker (@KatWalker_) January 13, 2020

Likely a more important factor was the fact that he was only going to receive 168 votes. — Philip M. Winter (@bassexpert) January 13, 2020

And wanting to spend more time with his family. — Jim O'Shaughnessy (@jposhaughnessy) January 13, 2020

I guess now he won't need the "girlfriend". — 🇨🇦 metalmikef (@metalmikef) January 13, 2020

Cory Booker and Kamala Harris sitting in the impeachment trial claiming they can “defeat Trump” after failing even to win their party’s primary.

pic.twitter.com/uYrXdeUhLM — Abigail Marone (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@abigailmarone) January 13, 2020

I didn’t realize that Booker was still in the race. — HTTRalways (@HTTRalways) January 13, 2020

I thought he had already dropped out. Collected a few more coins he did #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder pic.twitter.com/VOeqxHUTQC — Saved by His Mercy and Grace (@QueenbeeRose69) January 13, 2020

I mean, is anybody actually surprised he dropped out? The only two people that will be left to choose from is Biden and Sanders, but neither of them have any chance of beating Trump…which is why they'd prefer to impeach him so they can attempt to win by default. — Cory Colt (@corycolt) January 13, 2020

Bye bye Spartacus — ral8026 (@ral80261) January 13, 2020

Related: