Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez majored in economics — she also helped drive a new Amazon headquarters out of Queens on the mistaken belief that tax breaks “cost” money, ensuring that thousands would have no wages in her district.

Now the Dow Jones Industrial Index is soaring and she needs to put a negative spin on it, so she’s decided to describe what she claims is “inequality in a nutshell.” We already don’t trust her, but at what point can we say we’ve done away with inequality? When the Democrats have punished high earners with a wealth tax and redistributed the money through government handouts?

The Dow soars, wages don’t. Inequality in a nutshell. https://t.co/hD1g1y4uBk — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 12, 2020

Why did she spend four years studying economics if it’s that simple?

Not that I expect accuracy from AOC, but wages are growing at the highest rate in a decade and over 50% of Americans own stocks in one form or another. https://t.co/vp2SpmmwE9 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) January 12, 2020

She just meant in her district. — CoachB (@CoachB24314770) January 12, 2020

It's so much more complex than this https://t.co/DKozjrYwXF — Alex (@LatitudeAlex) January 12, 2020

Wages growing at fastest rate in decade is one thing + market is indicative of consumer sentiment & forward looking earnings. If market’s doing well, that is a signal that consumers are spending, companies are investing, & jobs conditions are healthy. Why would that trigger @AOC? — NYC Trader (@SrEconomist) January 12, 2020

Because it’s happening under Trump, probably.

Wages for the lowest quartile is rising the fastest in decades. Is she ever right about anything? https://t.co/og3f5mnpkA — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2020

SHE’S SPEAKING HER TRUTH! Stop punching down!! — spoCAN (@inthescablands) January 12, 2020

I am convinced that her Twitter account is some kind of social experiment. No human can be that dumb. — That's LIEUTENANT COMMANDER Crapplefratz! (@Crapplefratz) January 12, 2020

When your knowledge is an inch deep and you willfully keep it that way at all costs. — FLmope (@FLMOPE) January 12, 2020

Most of the people who left the middle class in the US moved up in income, not down. The decline in the middle class is due to the middle of the bell curve getting richer, not poorer — Bryan Beal 🎧 (@bryanrbeal) January 12, 2020

Um, wages are growing a whole hell of a lot. The lowest wages are growing the most. https://t.co/AejVDYUVHC — Alexandra Romero (@AlexaMRomero) January 12, 2020

Actually wage growth, especially for low wage earners, is growing faster than it has for more than a decade. https://t.co/qyRq3BGusJ — Billy Shoes (@BillyShoes01) January 12, 2020

Has anyone taught her that the Dow Jones industrial average is an index and not directly related to wages? In a nutshell she's crazy… https://t.co/9nnJfudUz0 — adam (@socalflya) January 12, 2020

In other news:

Wages are up and unemployment is down. Prominent Democratic congresswomen AOC has a hammer and sickle currently stuck in her butt, surgery is scheduled for the second Tuesday of next week. https://t.co/XaO2gzN5o8 — Camigo Lordotic⚙️🐛 (@GlenDowek42) January 12, 2020

This is what happens when people who dont know basic economics, talk economics. https://t.co/UIqH9qhJmv — Conservative Joker (@TrumpPencelifer) January 12, 2020

I mean, wages are rising for the first time in awhile… but alright. I guess we shouldn't expect facts from you. https://t.co/gNscokAhAN — T̶r̶e̶ ̶E̶n̶g̶l̶e̶ (@tre_engle) January 12, 2020

how do you have an economics degree do they just hand em out https://t.co/oiZsTV5EBr — SL™ Aakil Khanye (@SupremeLeaderAK) January 12, 2020

1. Everybody can own stocks, in fact, most Americans own stocks.

2. Stocks can drop 40% or 50% in a year, wages cannot. https://t.co/dPteiQgCLt — polaco (@RedEsTT) January 12, 2020

And when the Dow goes down… wages don't 🙄 Stupidity in a nutshell. https://t.co/wJwqMP23xV — Spectre ❌ (@spectre_88) January 12, 2020

401Ks are tied to the Dow Jones, so peoples retirement savings just went up. https://t.co/lZaO0Fcjmc — Shemp MaGoo (@ShempMa) January 12, 2020

Ignoring the reality that 401Ks, employee and teacher retirement funds, etc are tied to it, that it's an indication of a roaring economy that benefits most, and that wages are increasing faster than inflation…if it wasn't for all the illegals and refugees wages would grow more. https://t.co/25jnrTJJPq — Dianna Glampers (@DiannaGlampers) January 12, 2020

You went from a low paying job as a bartender to a $174K a year job, and STILL you whined that you couldn't pay your DC rent. Went to your head mighty quickly, didn't it? No worries here, you'll be back in the taqueria by the end of the year. Go Badrun, go!!@badrun_khan https://t.co/lcJjORtmDk — NYer (@ThomB01) January 12, 2020

Someone please tell her. https://t.co/UuTabHAHP0 — Your moms bot 👌 (@yourmomsbot) January 12, 2020

I don't have the time or crayons… Read a book https://t.co/ayKjxbqIhX — capptec (@OmghemanCapptec) January 12, 2020

When socialism soars, people don't. Socialism only works for the government, everyone else goes broke. Inequality from a nut.#Trump2020 #KAG https://t.co/AArxJPmZDH — mister e. jondeaux (@JohnAdversary) January 12, 2020

How can this dumbass have a degree in economics and think wages should go up and down with the stock market? https://t.co/tmbXWNyN3B — AllyBee (@AllyBee95909640) January 12, 2020

One of the greatest tragedies existing today is that AOC has an economics degree. Followed by her being a member of congress. https://t.co/CVhJNkJ6tk — Zipper 🇺🇲 (@Zipper_patriot) January 12, 2020

Related: