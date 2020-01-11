Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez majored in economics — she also helped drive a new Amazon headquarters out of Queens on the mistaken belief that tax breaks “cost” money, ensuring that thousands would have no wages in her district.

Now the Dow Jones Industrial Index is soaring and she needs to put a negative spin on it, so she’s decided to describe what she claims is “inequality in a nutshell.” We already don’t trust her, but at what point can we say we’ve done away with inequality? When the Democrats have punished high earners with a wealth tax and redistributed the money through government handouts?

Why did she spend four years studying economics if it’s that simple?

Because it’s happening under Trump, probably.

