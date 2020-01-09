We’d just written a post Wednesday night about Rep. Pramila Jayapal complaining that President Trump had “recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani” with “no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.” He’d killed more than 600 Americans and just orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, but according to Jayapal, Trump needed evidence that another attack from Soleimani was imminent — something we never heard from Democrats after the Obama administration took out Osama bin Laden. Was he planning an imminent attack?

Then we saw this footage of Jayapal back at the microphones and assumed it was just another clip from last night’s video, but no — the backdrop is different, so she’s still going on about Soleimani’s assassination a day later.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal defends Iran, says “had we not assassinated Gen. Soleimani…we would be in a safer place.” pic.twitter.com/zB1md8HLrq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 9, 2020

Were any Americans killed in the embassy siege? No. Were any Americans killed when Iran decided to fire some missiles into coalition military bases? No. But it’s up to the United States to wait until a threat is imminent before taking out a terrorist who’d killed hundreds of Americans.

Imagine having to defend taking out Suleimani. Imagine trying to bash an administration for changing foreign policy. Changing to an objective that they literally campaigned on. Maximum pressure is working on Iran, and the Democrats are terrified by it. — Tristan Elliott (@ETito604) January 9, 2020

How? Did anyone in the media ask Jayapal how we would be safer with Soleimani? — Carol Malin (@UGotThatWrite) January 9, 2020

So keeping a well known terrorist around who is planning more attacks makes us safer? 🤔 #LiberalLogic — God and Country (@GodandCountry10) January 9, 2020

Either we have intel folks who don’t know their nose from their elbow, or these ppl have a serious case of a lack of historical perspective — Robert Waddell (@rmwaddelljr) January 9, 2020

The screeching is comical. THIS is the hill these people are choosing to die on? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/Mc4Fk0kgvH — Toomer (@MagnoliaToomer) January 9, 2020

She is delusional — Jeff Williams (@jeffwilliams228) January 9, 2020

You mean that guy who used to hang gay people from cranes to use as an example? The one who killed 1500 Iraqi protestors LAST WEEK? Get these idiots away from microphones, the dumb is contagious — Reality Time (@RealityTimeUSA) January 9, 2020

Because we assassinated Gen. Soleimani we’re in a safer place — Gabe (@Gabe_Spaceman) January 9, 2020

“Assassination” is a DNC talking point. Pay attention to those in the media who use it. Hint: Most will use it. — Sean O'Casey (@SeanOCasey1) January 9, 2020

Yes. Because with him in the world Americans were so much safer. And had he not been killed Iran surely wouldn’t continue to harbor the hate they’ve had for the US for over 40 years — Red Millennial (@Red_Millennial1) January 9, 2020

Guess she doesn't have any family serving over there….might be a different attitude if that were the case — michael fagen (@fagen_michael) January 9, 2020

Tell that to the families of the 600+ Americans Soleimani killed. Tell that to the soldiers stationed in Iraq and our personnel who were under attack at the embassy two weeks ago. Complete idiot. https://t.co/iQYefVdn6A — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) January 9, 2020

exactly WHO would be in a safer place? Our troops have been getting killed and maimed for years by Soleimani. Is she talking about those sitting safely in America afforded this safety by our military that have been getting killed by this terrorist?! — anonamom (@anonamomm) January 9, 2020

You think she would say the same to the family members of dead or injured service members? Pathetic democrats. — David Wayne (@DavidEakins7) January 9, 2020

Tell that to the families that lost loved ones to the actions of Soleimani. But sadly, she doesn’t care about Americans. — L. Dealy (@mairnealachdha) January 9, 2020

Next time she sees a member of our military at the airport returning from God knows where, I hope she turns into pudding in shame! — 🇺🇸Becca (@BeccaRigal) January 9, 2020

I think his thousands of past and future victims would disagree that the world is not a safer place. The biggest dilemna for some members of Congress is to remember which lie they told yesterday, not survival. — FarmerTed (@Farmer_Jeff63) January 9, 2020

Another traitor whose opinion just doesn't matter. — Norsebeard (@ThomasH38451644) January 9, 2020

WHAT are they smoking????? — Anna (@________banana_) January 9, 2020

No one can be this stupid, she's malevolent — Mario Pichardo (@OldKingMaple) January 9, 2020

The mental gymnastics of these people is quite extraordinary. — Get some (@bagsovahere) January 9, 2020

Shameful. — Conservative Warrior (@Marketer_) January 9, 2020

I literally loathe these people. Just absolute scum. https://t.co/8JCXssIlGK — MLH ♥️ (@just_mindy) January 9, 2020

Is that failed Dem candidate Gillibrand behind her? LOL. — W Noblesse (@w_noblesse) January 9, 2020

We’d honestly forgotten her bid for president.

Remember when #Democrats were outraged over the “assassination” of another evil monster, #OsamabinLaden? Yeah, me either. — GScott (@grliho) January 9, 2020

Related: