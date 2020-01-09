We’d just written a post Wednesday night about Rep. Pramila Jayapal complaining that President Trump had “recklessly assassinated Qasem Soleimani” with “no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.” He’d killed more than 600 Americans and just orchestrated an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, but according to Jayapal, Trump needed evidence that another attack from Soleimani was imminent — something we never heard from Democrats after the Obama administration took out Osama bin Laden. Was he planning an imminent attack?

Then we saw this footage of Jayapal back at the microphones and assumed it was just another clip from last night’s video, but no — the backdrop is different, so she’s still going on about Soleimani’s assassination a day later.

Were any Americans killed in the embassy siege? No. Were any Americans killed when Iran decided to fire some missiles into coalition military bases? No. But it’s up to the United States to wait until a threat is imminent before taking out a terrorist who’d killed hundreds of Americans.

We’d honestly forgotten her bid for president.

