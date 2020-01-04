Mediate managed to capture former Clinton advisor and president of the Center for American Progress Neera Tanden on Thursday night’s edition of MSNBC’s “All in with Chris Hayes,” and Tanden had an explanation for why even though the Democrats had put together a diverse field of candidates, white men like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are leading the pack. Of course, the reason is Donald Trump.

Neera Tanden Says 'Democrats Think the Country is Racist and Sexist' Because Trump Was Elected https://t.co/MFUBdGREQ7 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 4, 2020

If we’re following Mediaite’s story correctly, it goes something like this: Democrats fear the country has become more racist and sexist since President Trump was elected; therefore, it is imperative to get rid of Trump, and to do that means nominating the most electable candidate — who just happens to be a white male.

Tommy Christopher reports on Tanden’s appearance:

“I mean, we should be honest, we have a series of white men who are leading the pack, and women are supporting them in the polls, people of color are supporting them in the polls, and my analysis of this is that people who feel attacked are actually the most concerned about electability,” Tanden said. “I think people who feel under attack by the Trump administration feel that it’s an existential issue to ensure that Trump is not reelected, and so I think it’s not surprising that lots of people are very focused on electability,” she continued, then added “I also am concerned about the lack of diversity in the process here, and that we’re losing candidates of color.”

So Democratic women and minorities are backing elderly white men Biden and Sanders because they think they have the best chance of beating Trump and erasing his legacy of sexism and racism?

Trump was elected by a contingent of voters who had prior voted for an African American for president. https://t.co/WY1yaAFVyH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2020

Twice — Brian K McGee (@Drink_23) January 4, 2020

This woman runs a think tank. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2020

He also won a demographic group of female voters in an election in which he ran against a woman. Trump is a dinosaur of the 80s, but those aren’t the reasons he won. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 4, 2020

This is true, I'm one of them — Ashley (@luvofUSA) January 4, 2020

One right here. I voted for Obama twice and was going to vote Libertarian in 2016 originally, until almost just before the election I realized voting for Trump could give him Florida where I live and prevent Hillary from the White House. Thank God I did. — Richard West 🚂 ⭐⭐⭐ (@westrich54) January 4, 2020

I'll show this to my beautiful black wife who voted for Trump and yes I'm a white guy. — billyboombots (@fagetaboutit32) January 4, 2020

She ignores the racist Democrats who have eliminated all POC from their Presidential Primaries. Old White Folk leading their race — Rob Womack (@Rojowo) January 4, 2020

Democrats are racist and sexist. — A New Years Perspective (@MPBPerspective) January 4, 2020

Country becomes racist on 1/20/17. Ok. — 🍀Paddy O’Dhonnabhain🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) January 4, 2020

Why can't it ever be that Hillary was just terrible? — Red New Deal (@RedNewDeal) January 4, 2020

They'll never admit Hillary is awful, and anger over the way Obama ran the country paved the way for Trump. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) January 4, 2020

Nope, they can’t admit 1 ounce of fault — nobody special (@berg2025) January 4, 2020

Didn't realize Romney wanted to put black people back in chains because Trump was elected.@neeratanden thinks memories don't go further back than 2016 apparently. — Noah (@reeb1011) January 4, 2020

This is so ignorant. — Jason McDowell (@Georgiadawg824) January 4, 2020

I certainly hope she keeps saying that. — MiniVan Jones (@KL4AMERICA) January 4, 2020

Attacking the voters is always a good strategy… I think she's just lashing out…she already foreseen the imminent failure of her party … — ネクロ・サイコ® (@NeckroCYKO) January 4, 2020

Dems should run on this in 2020. 👍 — Cry, Onions (@cryonions) January 4, 2020

Please do.

Related: