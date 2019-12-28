Earlier Saturday, President Trump tweeted that crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time looking after her decaying district:

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein wondered what the reaction would have been had President Obama gone on a similar rant about Appalachia:

Like, imagine if Obama had painted rural Americans as bitter, frustrated people clinging to their guns and religion:

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AppalachiaDaily BeastDonald Trumpguns and religionNancy PelosiSam Stein