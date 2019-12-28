Earlier Saturday, President Trump tweeted that crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time looking after her decaying district:

Crazy Nancy Pelosi should spend more time in her her decaying city and less time on the Impeachment Hoax! https://t.co/enoZZFxxmg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein wondered what the reaction would have been had President Obama gone on a similar rant about Appalachia:

Imagine what the reaction would be if Obama went on an extensive rant about how horrible and poverty stricken Appalachia was, demanding that the Republican leadership spend more time taking care of their towns. https://t.co/Ek8RLZAjra — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 28, 2019

Like, imagine if Obama had painted rural Americans as bitter, frustrated people clinging to their guns and religion:

He talked about Pennsylvania like that in 2008. Google is your here for you, genius. — not important enough to impeach (@MarkMazman) December 29, 2019

Cmon man — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 29, 2019

Obama made a condescending remark abt Appalachia in trying to explain anxieties there. The liberal press broke the story and it dogged him for YEARS. Trump calls SF a crime and homeless infested shit hole, and spreads videos abt it. And folks like you say it's the same thing? — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 29, 2019

And this doesn't even touch on the fact that Trump is saying Pelosi can't do overnight because her district is suffering from homelessness. Did Obama say that of any GOP member? You know the answer to that. — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 29, 2019

So, yes, I was wrong in implying we'd have to imagine what the response to Obama would be. Obama did make that remark, you're right about that. But let's not play stupid games about moral or political equivalencies — Sam Stein (@samstein) December 29, 2019

You’re the one playing stupid games though so … — 🐰Happy FOO Year 🎉 (@PolitiBunny) December 29, 2019

"I was wrong but it's different for reasons that are only apparent to me. Also, excuse me while I move these goalposts to a new stadium." https://t.co/kHQ4MAc458 — MistleMo (@molratty) December 29, 2019

Obama meant well when he insulted people who believe in religion and the Constitution. His heart was in the right place. https://t.co/BaKBqKp8JD — MistleMo (@molratty) December 29, 2019

Obama tagged an entire group of people as toothless hillbillies who are unreasonable in being religious, among other things. But sure let's go with his heart was in the right place and not full of bigotry. — MistleMo (@molratty) December 29, 2019

Another perfect example of the “I was factually wrong but morally right” two step. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) December 29, 2019

You should use “but” some more. You’re definitely right here, keep tweeting about it. — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) December 29, 2019

The last sentence, the one you began with “But”, was unnecessary. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) December 29, 2019

Yes. Let's ignore the stupid thing Obama said, which negates my smugly stated premise. Because that's beside the point. — All school (@allschool) December 29, 2019

Take the L bro. — Cj 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@zipscj) December 29, 2019

You literally started the “stupid games about moral or political equivalencies” in the aforementioned tweet — Phil (@realPhilLacio) December 29, 2019

Shorter Stein: it’s not an equivalency when Obama did something equivalent. #FluidMoralityRocks — J. Alfred Poprock (@JohnnyBialy) December 29, 2019

Translation – I stepped on my dick – please pretend not to notice — DB_Cooper⭐️⭐️⭐️ Cult of Austere Pouncing Scholars (@pouncing_db) December 29, 2019

Imagine what the reaction would be if the people of California came to realize that they are called "representatives" because that is their job in Congress, to represent the people in the state which sent them there. Imagine this if you can. — Jean Paul Zodeaux (@JeanPaulZodeaux) December 28, 2019

Considering San Francisco is one of the wealthiest cities, I would question your ability to think objectively. — Jennifer. (@JLSpeidel) December 28, 2019

With a median price of $1000 per square foot of residential real estate, SF is no Appalachia — Charge’ d’Affaires ad interim (@BrandiAtkinson) December 28, 2019

The media would immediately back him, write stories about how problems that have spanned generations and centuries were caused by recently elected Republicans, unlike California and New York where in spite of great wealth and ingenuity, there are developing problems being nursed. — Fuzzy Impeachment (@NoQuartersFor) December 29, 2019

Imagine if you had to learn to code… — Frost Fangs (@frostfangs2) December 28, 2019

