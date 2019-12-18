“Auntie Maxine” is the top trend in the United States at the moment as Rep. Maxine Waters just finished her speech at the impeachment debate. Democrats are cheering her, but she made it very clear in her remarks that, yes, she might have called for his impeachment rather early, but it’s only President Trump’s fault because he’s done so many impeachable things since he took office. Plus, she just knew what kind of man he was.

BlazeTV, however, managed to catch something rather shocking: Waters flashing the notorious “white power” symbol during her remarks.

Let’s hope CNN takes its own advice and takes the white supremacist symbol seriously in this case.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BlazeTVimpeachimpeachment debateMaxine Waterssymbolwhite power