“Auntie Maxine” is the top trend in the United States at the moment as Rep. Maxine Waters just finished her speech at the impeachment debate. Democrats are cheering her, but she made it very clear in her remarks that, yes, she might have called for his impeachment rather early, but it’s only President Trump’s fault because he’s done so many impeachable things since he took office. Plus, she just knew what kind of man he was.

Democrats erupt in applause after Rep. Waters touts, “yes I called for Trump’s impeachment early”https://t.co/50h0uxGyWD pic.twitter.com/MUe28893gd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 18, 2019

BlazeTV, however, managed to catch something rather shocking: Waters flashing the notorious “white power” symbol during her remarks.

In a shocking twist, Maxine Waters flashes the "white power sign" at impeachment hearing, just days after it was spotted by the fearless media at the Army/Navy game. This is NOT OKAY! pic.twitter.com/5SnEPfuBlz — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 18, 2019

Don't worry! CNN is on the case; https://t.co/pgPnANJc6w — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 18, 2019

Let’s hope CNN takes its own advice and takes the white supremacist symbol seriously in this case.

Impeach Maxine Waters!! — EpicurusZ (@EpicurusZ) December 18, 2019

Oh no she didn't. AUNTIE MAXINE MUST BE IMPEACHED! https://t.co/Sn8WpVf2B4 — Enaid Yretciva (@Yretciva) December 18, 2019

This is WAY worse on our SACRED House floor.#IMPEACH https://t.co/QD8WfkIehE — Joshua DeDecker (@JoshuaDeDecker) December 18, 2019

Great gobs of goose shit Batman! This is a huge turn of events, mad max is a white power advocate. Democrats did invent the KKK so why am I not surprised. — GameOverDemocrates (@stevenfbuss) December 18, 2019

