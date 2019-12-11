We’ve posted a lot of highlights from Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Hearing at which Inspector General Michael Horowitz was a witness, and the whole idea that the intelligence community was “exonerated” has crumbled all day long.

One of the highlights of the day was Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley asking which was worse: a foreign government meddling in our elections, or our own government meddling in our elections.

“Our government, the most powerful law enforcement agency in the nation, the FBI, effectively meddled in an ongoing presidential campaign… When our own government does it, how can the American people have confidence and what do we do?” –@HawleyMO pic.twitter.com/hfFGiSLr1d — GOP (@GOP) December 11, 2019

"Which is worse, is it worse to have a foreign government trying to meddle in our elections or is it worse to have our own government meddling in the election? "Because that's exactly what this report shows." pic.twitter.com/sSrvDjAXpk — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) December 11, 2019

LOL Hawley: "This is the untold story of 2016…the DNC should take a victory lap for getting the FBI to launch and pursue surveillance of a rival presidential campaign and then into the newly elected president's term." — Rakehell (@iamtherake) December 11, 2019

