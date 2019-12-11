We’ve posted a lot of highlights from Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Hearing at which Inspector General Michael Horowitz was a witness, and the whole idea that the intelligence community was “exonerated” has crumbled all day long.

One of the highlights of the day was Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley asking which was worse: a foreign government meddling in our elections, or our own government meddling in our elections.

Trending

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: election interferenceIG ReportJosh Hawleymichael horowitzSenate Judiciary Committee