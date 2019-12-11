The Senate Judiciary Committee is debating the two articles of impeachment written up against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with Chairman Jerry Nadler reminding his colleagues that abuse of power is the highest of high crimes. Nadler also did some riff on how it’s with a heavy heart that he does all this.

Also in his opening statement, Nadler asked his colleagues how they wanted to be remembered after Trump’s “grip on our politics is gone” — not that there’s anything partisan about this whole process. You just can’t have a president with a grip on politics like Trump.

"How would you be remembered?"

