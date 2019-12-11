The Senate Judiciary Committee is debating the two articles of impeachment written up against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with Chairman Jerry Nadler reminding his colleagues that abuse of power is the highest of high crimes. Nadler also did some riff on how it’s with a heavy heart that he does all this.

The highest of high crimes is abuse of power. It occurs when a President uses his official powers to serve his own personal, selfish interests at the expense of the public good. To the founding generation that had fought a king and won our freedom, it was a specific offense. — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) December 12, 2019

“The highest of high crimes is abuse of power,” says @RepJerryNadler, making up stuff in the Constitution #impeachment — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) December 12, 2019

Nadler: And so, with a heavy heart but clear in my duty to our country, I support these articles of impeachment. I urge my colleagues to support them as well. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 12, 2019

Also in his opening statement, Nadler asked his colleagues how they wanted to be remembered after Trump’s “grip on our politics is gone” — not that there’s anything partisan about this whole process. You just can’t have a president with a grip on politics like Trump.

Nadler: When his time has passed, when his grip on our politics is gone, when our country returns, as surely it will, to calmer times and stronger leadership, history will look back on our actions here today. How would you be remembered? — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 12, 2019

“How would you be remembered?”

Well Nadler, Schiff and Pelosi will be remembered as partisan hacks. — Jaq (@jaa1530) December 12, 2019

Nadler will forever be known as the man that could not stay awake during the impeachment hearing.. So sad! — Great American Patriot (@gap_1920) December 12, 2019

Nadler's role in this will be judged very harshly by history. I predict even Hollywood and fiction will portray him and Schiff as archetypical villains, and @POTUS as larger than life hero. — Joseph R Juvenal (@JosephJuvenal) December 12, 2019

He will be remembered with Joe McCarthy as a corrupter of justice and lying sleazbags — James Papai (@swksoc) December 12, 2019

Nadler, you’ll be remembered as a traitor. And a fat one at that. — Dal Mar (@Dalmar31) December 12, 2019

@RepJerryNadler will go down in the history books as the hackiest of the D.C. hacks that ever existed. — Tonya still @watchingfoxes (@tonya_still) December 12, 2019

@RepJerryNadler @AdamSchiff and the whole Democrat party will go down as THE most corrupt group of politicians in our history. Out of pure hatred, they have gone to extreme lengths to unseat a duly elected president. This is assuming a historian can write

w/o bias. — MyThoughts (@SouthernOpine) December 12, 2019

Gag me. There’s no way he sounds sincere about anything. 🤮🤮 — Nancy McGuire (@McGuireNancy) December 12, 2019

Was Nadler awake and not drooling when he said this? — MsZuccarello (@CarmiOnTheVerge) December 12, 2019

🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮 — Janet Milko (@Jmilkorepub) December 12, 2019

Just vote already! Farce! 😡😡😡😡😡 — Claire (@ClaireRandazzo3) December 12, 2019

Related: