Here’s a thread that was brought to our attention by Dana Loesch, and it’s really worth a read. In short, Missouri State Rep. Curtis Trent is proposing a clarification to the state’s constitution that would ensure only U.S. citizens could vote in Missouri elections. In the meantime, states like California are issuing millions of driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Gregg Keller calls this piece of legislation “incredibly important.”

San Francisco and Chicago do allow non-citizens to vote in local school board elections.

We hope the legislation passes in Missouri, just like we hope the United States eventually requires voter ID.

