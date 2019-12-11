Here’s a thread that was brought to our attention by Dana Loesch, and it’s really worth a read. In short, Missouri State Rep. Curtis Trent is proposing a clarification to the state’s constitution that would ensure only U.S. citizens could vote in Missouri elections. In the meantime, states like California are issuing millions of driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Today I filed HJR 75, a measure to protect voting rights by ensuring only US Citizens are allowed to vote. The integrity of our elections is important to all Missourians and vital to maintain public trust in our institutions. #moleg pic.twitter.com/qD5RKknp6f — Curtis Trent (@curtisdtrent) December 11, 2019

Gregg Keller calls this piece of legislation “incredibly important.”

Missouri must protect the voting rights of U.S. citizens by making a small but significant update to our state constitution to ensure only U.S. citizens are allowed to vote. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

In order to strengthen the integrity of our state’s elections it is imperative we clarify who can and cannot vote in our elections. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

An amendment filed in the state legislature by State Representative Curtis Trent would fix a loophole in the Missouri’s constitution by placing on the state ballot a three-word fix to the state’s constitution clarifying that only a U.S. citizen can vote in Missouri. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

The constitutional amendment strikes the words “every citizen” and replaces them with “only a citizen” can vote in Missouri elections. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

Non-citizens are not entitled to all the rights and privileges that U.S. citizens enjoy — especially when it comes to voting in U.S. elections. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

Non-citizen voting is gaining momentum in cities and states across the country. If those pushing for giving non-citizens the right to vote prevail it will weaken our Republic and the legitimacy of U.S. institutions. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

Giving non-citizens the right to vote in U.S. election would undermine the confidence U.S. citizens have in our electoral process. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

North Dakota was the first state to protect the integrity of elections with passage of a constitutional amendment in 2018 stating only U.S. citizens can vote in North Dakota elections. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

Missouri needs to embrace our state's motto and show other states and localities that we will not allow the integrity of our state’s elections to be questioned by giving non-citizens the right to vote. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

This should not be a partisan issue. It’s an American issue and if someone wants to vote in a U.S. election they must first become a citizen. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

Current Cities that allow noncitizen Voting in the U.S. include San Francisco, Chicago, and a dozen communities in Maryland. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

San Francisco and Chicago do allow non-citizens to vote in local school board elections.

A dozen cities in Maryland and two in Vermont have passed measures allowing noncitizen voting, however are still awaiting state legislative approval. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

This common-sense amendment respects the right to vote, defends the liberty of U.S. citizens and maintains the trust in the institutions of our republic. *end* — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) December 11, 2019

We hope the legislation passes in Missouri, just like we hope the United States eventually requires voter ID.

