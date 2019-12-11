Inspector General Michael Horwitz’s report already laid out 17 significant “inaccuracies and omissions”‘ in the four FISA warrant applications filed to spy on Carter Page. Sen. Richard Blumenthal questioned Horowitz Wednesday during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing, and assumed that because the FISA warrant application had been renewed three times, it must have been producing some useful information, right?

Horowitz, however, refused to commit to an answer, saying he wasn’t sure that characterization was entirely correct.

Trending

Good one.

Sounds like a fishing expedition to us.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Carter PageFISA warrantsMichael HorwitzRichard Blumenthaluseful information