Some reporters have been stuck on Joe Biden’s “No Malarkey” bus — the one that has the definition of “malarkey” written on the side — and have been asking him about Barack Obama, who’s been awfully quiet … with the exception of a lengthy piece in Politico Magazine.

Politico’s Natasha Korecki reports that the former vice president reiterated that he asked Obama not to endorse him, and he’s sticking with that, even when the field is narrowed down to just three candidates. “… Everyone knows I’m close with him,” Biden said. “I don’t need an Obama endorsement.”

Joe Biden said he didn’t need Barack Obama’s endorsement in the Democratic primary, even if the field were down to three people https://t.co/OaDNmp4FQW — POLITICO (@politico) December 3, 2019

He very likely won’t be getting Obama’s endorsement either, seeing as the former president told Politico Magazine in that piece, Biden “really doesn’t have it.”

“‘He may have said that. And if it’s true, and he said it, there’s truth to it,’ Biden acknowledged on Monday,” Politico reports.

