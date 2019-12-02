Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced early Monday that he was suspending his campaign for president, and it took 12 hours for us to even find out.
Today, I’m suspending my campaign for President.
Thank you for your belief, your trust, and your support. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/eWuRmOqjlT
— Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) December 2, 2019
We’re gonna skip his full statement and get right to it:
Who are you?
— Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) December 2, 2019
— making centrists cry since 2015 (@Sandernista412) December 2, 2019
— HansomeAtaru (@Ataru05334491) December 2, 2019
— Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@_basicbecky) December 2, 2019
— unforgetable luncheon sweetie(Golf Hater) (@Glennfinito) December 2, 2019
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) December 2, 2019
— Ron McKinney (@macsmarts) December 2, 2019
"This generation worse off than the last".
Progressive policies have failed. It's time to make America great again.
Thank you for getting out of the way.
— Rev (@Revlucduck) December 2, 2019
It must have been hard to suspend a campaign that no one even knew you were running.
— Jimmy from the BX (@BloodwingBX) December 2, 2019
Okay, I didn't know you were running for president. So I won't miss you.
— Joe D (@just_old_joe) December 2, 2019
— Bigboi0200 (@bigboi0200) December 2, 2019
— Dream Hoarder (@WokeDon) December 2, 2019
— Misfit410 (@Misfit410) December 2, 2019
— Edward T. Just (@Edwardthejust) December 2, 2019
which one were you
— Lena (@banalplay) December 2, 2019
Your campaign never launched.
— Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) December 2, 2019
I just found out you were running 😂😂
— Brett Moore (@Brett_moor) December 2, 2019
What support?
— A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) December 2, 2019
From a handful of cows in Montana.
— Gregory, But From Oklahoma #VoteLabour (@GregoryHardinII) December 2, 2019
— 🦃Moist Bag Of Turkeyburgers🍔#Bernie2020 (@WBoH2020) December 2, 2019
@pfeuerborn pic.twitter.com/TUvL3LX4Y4
— Truth Synapse (@SynapseTruth) December 2, 2019
I was CERTAIN you'd be the next president
— online nobody (@online_nobody) December 2, 2019
So why do people run for POTUS who stand no chance?
Or are they out of touch with reality? Or it's a business move to earn more cash???
— Ian Fletcher (@IanFletcher05) December 2, 2019
I found out you’re running and dropping out in the same day.
— I’m Amomynous (@DinosaurParty2) December 2, 2019
At least the unbiased Matthew Dowd had something nice to say:
Thank you for having the courage to step forward. Success isn’t measured by the final destination reached.
— Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 2, 2019
