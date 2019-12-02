Montana Gov. Steve Bullock announced early Monday that he was suspending his campaign for president, and it took 12 hours for us to even find out.

Today, I’m suspending my campaign for President. Thank you for your belief, your trust, and your support. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/eWuRmOqjlT — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) December 2, 2019

We’re gonna skip his full statement and get right to it:

Who are you? — Ex-GOP Greg (@Flying59Vette) December 2, 2019

pic.twitter.com/4SiZkV92YY — making centrists cry since 2015 (@Sandernista412) December 2, 2019

pic.twitter.com/YUasnrCzhO — Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@_basicbecky) December 2, 2019

"This generation worse off than the last". Progressive policies have failed. It's time to make America great again. Thank you for getting out of the way. — Rev (@Revlucduck) December 2, 2019

It must have been hard to suspend a campaign that no one even knew you were running. — Jimmy from the BX (@BloodwingBX) December 2, 2019

Okay, I didn't know you were running for president. So I won't miss you. — Joe D (@just_old_joe) December 2, 2019

which one were you — Lena (@banalplay) December 2, 2019

Your campaign never launched. — Bob Brigham (@BobBrigham) December 2, 2019

I just found out you were running 😂😂 — Brett Moore (@Brett_moor) December 2, 2019

What support? — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) December 2, 2019

From a handful of cows in Montana. — Gregory, But From Oklahoma #VoteLabour (@GregoryHardinII) December 2, 2019

I was CERTAIN you'd be the next president — online nobody (@online_nobody) December 2, 2019

So why do people run for POTUS who stand no chance?

Or are they out of touch with reality? Or it's a business move to earn more cash??? — Ian Fletcher (@IanFletcher05) December 2, 2019

I found out you’re running and dropping out in the same day. — I’m Amomynous (@DinosaurParty2) December 2, 2019

At least the unbiased Matthew Dowd had something nice to say:

Thank you for having the courage to step forward. Success isn’t measured by the final destination reached. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 2, 2019

