Those watching the Harvard/Yale game Saturday got a bit of an unexpected halftime show when hundreds of alleged students rushed the field with giant banners calling the universities complicit in “climate injustice.” Others just sat and disrupted the game.

Yale and Harvard students have disrupted today's football game. They are demanding their universities divest from fossil fuels & cancel their Puerto Rican debt holdings pic.twitter.com/DwJRyyzeq5 — Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) November 23, 2019

At halftime of Harvard-Yale a sit in protesting climate issues has broken out on the field, at least delaying the second half and the way the protest is growing I would be shocked if the game continues. pic.twitter.com/2BWCU2fLuI — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 23, 2019

Yale-Harvard is under delay because of a student protest. We’ve hit peak 2019. pic.twitter.com/Am5e12U2el — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 23, 2019

Buddy just sent this to me from the Yale v Harvard game. Climate change protesters have taken over the field and won’t leave. The worst people alive. pic.twitter.com/HhlKn7Pukx — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) November 23, 2019

Run the kick return wedge right through those nerds — Clemson Carl (@ClemsonCarl) November 23, 2019

As a Canadian, I was always told that Yale and Harvard were prestigious schools. Have we been lied to up here? — Kris (@krisdoingthings) November 23, 2019

Bunch of nerds ruining football — Owen Elle (@OwenElleMN) November 23, 2019

So if someone runs on the field they get tackled and arrested but some snowflakes go out there and they can have a pow wow. Unbelievable. — Tyler Shaw (@thetshaw) November 23, 2019

Just keep playing the game though. *Roughing the protester* 15-yard penalty. Automatic 1st down. — PessaMETic Fan (@Time44sports) November 23, 2019

Smh what makes them think ruining a football game will make anyone interested in whatever they are protesting. 🤧 — Pesewas (@pesewas_) November 23, 2019

Kind of like blocking traffic … that’s a great way to win hearts and minds.

They don’t actually care about change they just want attention that’s why they do ridiculous things. If they truely cared they would protest in a way people would actually listen to them and respect them — Pats (9-1) (@Bostonfan122) November 23, 2019

Later, they all drive home in Daddy’s BMW — Mickey (@MickTheQuick90) November 23, 2019

These rich children will be talking about their bravery while sipping soy lattes at Starbucks for months. — Mac (@ScrutonsHair) November 23, 2019

I hope those protesters don't catch any toxic masculinity from being so close to the players. — Irish Johnson (@ridin_philthy) November 23, 2019

Years ago the players would have cleared them out themselves. — Bhess (@Bhess) November 23, 2019

I’m gonna get 2 plastic straws for my iced coffee today just because of this. #maybe3 — Randy Luck (@Randy_Luck) November 23, 2019

Why haven’t they been tear gassed and beaten yet? — Dave (@bigcalidave) November 23, 2019

WV State Police started using pepper spray canisters on us, after WVU beat Virginia Tech in 2003. It worked. Just saying. — Beau Bowden (@beaugbowden) November 23, 2019

And this accomplishes what exactly? — I'm Dan. (@SportsPolitiGuy) November 23, 2019

Oh look! Baby millionaires virtue- signaling! — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) November 23, 2019

Tell them that @espn is showing the Oklahoma State (oil) vs. West Virginia (coal) game now because of their protests. — Aaron Prather (@amprather) November 23, 2019

