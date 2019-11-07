Questioning in the ongoing impeachment hearing is about to move from Rep. Adam Schiff’s private bunker to the public, and the congressman has issued a list of questions that will guide what is considered relevant to impeachment hearings. In other words, no questions that don’t fit the template he’s drawn up.

We noticed that the name “Biden” doesn’t appear anywhere in those questions. Maybe it’s on the next page?

Rep. Mark Meadows already has objections.

