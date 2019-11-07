Questioning in the ongoing impeachment hearing is about to move from Rep. Adam Schiff’s private bunker to the public, and the congressman has issued a list of questions that will guide what is considered relevant to impeachment hearings. In other words, no questions that don’t fit the template he’s drawn up.

BREAKING: SCHIFF details questions that witnesses must speak to in order to be considered relevant to impeachment hearings. This is meant to guide which GOP witnesses they're willing to call. The questions: pic.twitter.com/lzVxZcbUcj — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 7, 2019

SCHIFF's questions are crucial because it shows how narrowly Democrats intend to keep the lens of their public impeachment hearings — it's an early attempt to prevent a free-for-all and keep the focus on Trump's actions. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) November 7, 2019

We noticed that the name “Biden” doesn’t appear anywhere in those questions. Maybe it’s on the next page?

Rep. Mark Meadows already has objections.

Setting aside the absurdity of these restrictions—note that the Democrats won't even be able to stay within their own parameters. The first two witnesses they're calling have never even talked to POTUS. They have zero firsthand knowledge. How can they speak to his motive? https://t.co/sptDSPqCYb — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 7, 2019

