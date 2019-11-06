As Twitchy reported, liberals like Alyssa Milano were freaking out Monday as the Trump administration began the formal process to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, something we’d thought had been done a while ago, but that’s how bureaucracy works, especially with the UN involved.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden really hasn’t said too much about climate change — he’s not on board with the Green New Deal as more progressive candidates are — but on Wednesday he tweeted some information that in no way proves the globe is heating due to human activity. OK, September and October were warmer than usual.

Hottest summer on record: 2019

Hottest September on record: 2019

Hottest October on record: 2019 There is no time to waste. We must get Donald Trump out of the White House and address the climate emergency. The survival of our planet depends on it. https://t.co/0ex6xguIIQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 6, 2019

Wow, Trump is powerful enough to change the earth’s temperature. Maybe Biden should be looking elsewhere for a solution if he thinks the globe is overheating.

Trump took office in Jan. of 2017 and ruined the entire planet in 2.5 years. #Science https://t.co/HjxMU4bjhQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 6, 2019

Now tell us that's not impressive, Joe.

His powers are amazing, right? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 6, 2019

Seems a bit early. I doubt the voting public will remember that a year from now.

Unless, of course, October 2020 will be the HOTTEST MONTH EVER!!!!! — Marlon Rando (@jda2000) November 6, 2019

Next may be the coldest ! It’s called weather — III % Patriot (@SteveWe93039248) November 6, 2019

And there was no weather before they started keeping records. — ItIsGoodToBeQueenOfSpring (@redandright) November 6, 2019

"on record" = the records that have been kept for a hundred years but only in a small percentage of the world — HarkDawg25 (@HarkDawg25) November 6, 2019

The data goes back farther than than 1981. This is still well within normal for both the planet and humans. You're being disingenuous. — WastelandSurvivor (@HonorIsntDead) November 6, 2019

Ummmm….isn't that what they call weather? Droughts, floods, hurricanes, dustbowl it's all been happening for millions of years. But we have 3 warm months and the world is ending in 12 years. — Rep. Corn Pop (R) Texas (@realcornpop_) November 6, 2019

Damn and all this time I’ve been listening to Al Gore and stocking up on blankets and heaters waiting for the freeze. — Gio Mig (@GioMig3) November 6, 2019

It's the sun.#FakeCrisis#MoneyGrab#NewGenerationSwamp The full court press is on….because soon the charade will be exposed. They gotta fight for that swamp money. — verity whisperer (@sickandtiredbm) November 6, 2019

Record snows already around the globe. Sun spots are down. Mini ice age coming. The SUN is in charge….not Trump, or YOU!! — Resa Young (@resaseipelt) November 6, 2019

It’s the sun? If this is true, we need to elect Andrew Yang so he can put his space mirrors into orbit. Will Biden put space mirrors into orbit? No.

I say it’s about time we fight back and nuke the sun ☀️ — Tugg Speedman (@RanchTifa) November 6, 2019

Joe Biden, as he's tweeting this panic-filled announcement: pic.twitter.com/TFY54uOWhz — Mark Culham 🌐 (@mdculham) November 6, 2019

Calm down, Joe. Wait a while and this will cycle out. You and I will probably not be around for the recycle, but it will happen. One other thing, weather is weather! Enough said. — Mike Edwards (@MikeEdw31883946) November 6, 2019

OMG its hot out, hurry lets destroy our US economy and take away the freedom of our US citizens be very afraid of these power hungry fear mongering tyrants (and their minions), decades of fake climate fear preceded this latest hoax — Danby (@DEDanby) November 6, 2019

Joe Biden Spent Nearly $1 Million on Private Jets in Just 3 Months https://t.co/z4gdK3cel9 — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) November 6, 2019

The Earth's climate has changed throughout history. In the last 650,000 years there have been seven cycles of glacial advance and retreat, with the abrupt end of the last ice age about 7,000 years ago marking the beginning of the modern climate era — and of human civilization. — Jack Banker (@Jabanker) November 6, 2019

Mr. Biden, I grew up with a geologist father who worked on continental drift… early on in my life, thinking in terms of epochs. Only a few thousand years ago, the upper U.S. was under a mile of ice. The Earth is just fine. …People in power cause the most trouble, it seems. — Robert Rand (@robertwrand) November 6, 2019

The US is currently leading the world in reducing carbon emissions. How would electing you get China and India to join in? — Nathan Mark O'Malley (@MalleyNathan) November 6, 2019

And that’s the $93 trillion question.

Use the record player only during non-peak hours. pic.twitter.com/PxPbhlPL4J — Felix the 🐱 (@felixbazgan) November 6, 2019

