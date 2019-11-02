As Twitchy reported, Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance this week to pick up YWCA Silicon Valley’s Empowerment Award. At the event, she said that Anita Hill was her inspiration, but it never occurred to her that she would be an inspiration to other women.

2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who looks to be dropping out pretty soon after closing all her field offices in New Hampshire and going all-in on Iowa, used the occasion to remind us that Brett Kavanaugh continues to be a stain on our justice system and that she’s called for a House investigation into him, seeing as they couldn’t nail him at his confirmation hearings.

