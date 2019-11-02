As Twitchy reported, Christine Blasey Ford made a rare public appearance this week to pick up YWCA Silicon Valley’s Empowerment Award. At the event, she said that Anita Hill was her inspiration, but it never occurred to her that she would be an inspiration to other women.

2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris, who looks to be dropping out pretty soon after closing all her field offices in New Hampshire and going all-in on Iowa, used the occasion to remind us that Brett Kavanaugh continues to be a stain on our justice system and that she’s called for a House investigation into him, seeing as they couldn’t nail him at his confirmation hearings.

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is a true profile in courage. Meanwhile, Brett Kavanaugh’s seat on the Supreme Court continues to be a stain on our justice system. I’ve called for a House investigation into Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/xJC822N9P4 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) November 2, 2019

You’re really in a downward spiral and it’s pathetic to watch. — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) November 2, 2019

This is pitiful…you’ve hit rock bottom and started digging. pic.twitter.com/bZ7JnKg5IZ — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 2, 2019

You slander and lie and libel with unfounded calumny. This is a sin against God, against humanity, against your soul. — Joan of Argghh! (@JoanOfArgghh) November 2, 2019

WHAT soul would that be? These people are soulless. — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) November 2, 2019

Her name will be added to the lengthy list of liberal ne're do wells who believe that deceit is justified by the twisted end result. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) November 2, 2019

When was she attacked? Where was she attacked? — 🎅It's🎄Almost ⛄️Christmas🎁 (@jtLOL) November 2, 2019

It’s apparent you and I have very different views on what it means to be courageous. — Heidi Rad (@HeidoHodo) November 2, 2019

Blasey Ford lied to your face and you're cool with it. — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🎁🎄 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) November 2, 2019

Investigate what again? — Austere Fast food scholar (@somenycguy) November 2, 2019

Is the House investigation going to figure out where or when the alleged attack occurred or produce a single corroborating witness? Because that would be noteworthy. Or is it just going to be shrieking House Members performing for cameras? Because that's just annoying. — Hic Sunt Dracones (@Dracones24601) November 2, 2019

Desperate, eh? — Gonzalo Vergara (@GlenSalo) November 2, 2019

Reeks of desperation — NOT Olowokandi (@NotOlowokandi) November 2, 2019

These are not the comments of a good person — erik larsen (@goofballprimus) November 2, 2019

She's as done as you are! — susie🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@slgnc212) November 2, 2019

You're a stain on the justice system by actively blocking innocent people from receiving compensation for unjust convictions. — Bitter Grizzly (@Bitter_Grizzly) November 2, 2019

She’s the only Kavanaugh accuser not to have recanted or retracted. You’re right, that’s pretty brave. — Travis Wester (@westerspace) November 2, 2019

She's both stunning and brave, I applaud her. pic.twitter.com/xV380YdsxX — SomeDude (@somedude5000) November 2, 2019

Indeed! Also, Jussie Smollett is a hero and example of courage! — AlxAng (@ang_alx) November 2, 2019

Dumpster 🔥 — Jmee (@kottenkaos) November 2, 2019

This is the classic: “I’m losing to Tulsi” tweet — Michael Thomas 4 MVP (7-1) (@nflulrich17) November 2, 2019

This ghoul wants to be president. Still clinging to a ginned up smear. She has been wrong about pretty much every thing she has commented on for about 3 years. — slzzpeasy (@slzzpeasy) November 2, 2019

2, maybe 3 weeks and you’re with Beto. — Tom Esparza (@mouse512) November 2, 2019

Related: