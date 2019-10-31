As if Rep. Adam Schiff’s super-secret impeachment inquiry didn’t look like enough of a scam already, The Washington Examiner is reporting Thursday night that talks between the whistleblower’s legal team and Schiff’s camp have broken off, so it’s unlikely the whistleblower will testify after all.

The whistleblower, whose complaint launched impeachment proceedings against @realDonaldTrump, is unlikely to testify to Congress, as talks have ceased between his legal team and @RepAdamSchiff's staff. https://t.co/MCmUh7UjVh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 31, 2019

Steven Nelson reports:

The whistleblower whose complaint launched impeachment proceedings against President Trump is unlikely to testify to Congress, as talks have ceased between his legal team and committee leaders. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has overseen depositions in Democrats’ impeachment proceeding, was initially eager for the whistleblower to testify before citing concern about the person being identified. … A source familiar with the discussions told the Washington Examiner that talks halted over potential testimony from the whistleblower and there is no discussion of testimony from a second whistleblower, who supported the first’s claims. “There is no indication that either of the original whistleblowers will be called to testify or appear before the Senate or House Intelligence committees. There is no further discussion ongoing between the legal team and the committees,” the person said.

So there’s no testimony from the first whistleblower, who wasn’t even on the phone call and heard about it second-hand, or from the second whistleblower who can apparently back him up.

His testimony was NEVER going to happen once the R's got the right to cross examine him and record all of his contacts with Schiff's office BEFORE he went public. Nope. No way Schiff was going to let that bag get opened. Besides which, there is now a transcript of the call. — PaxView Jeff (@JR_justJR) November 1, 2019

