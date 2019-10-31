As if Rep. Adam Schiff’s super-secret impeachment inquiry didn’t look like enough of a scam already, The Washington Examiner is reporting Thursday night that talks between the whistleblower’s legal team and Schiff’s camp have broken off, so it’s unlikely the whistleblower will testify after all.
The whistleblower, whose complaint launched impeachment proceedings against @realDonaldTrump, is unlikely to testify to Congress, as talks have ceased between his legal team and @RepAdamSchiff's staff. https://t.co/MCmUh7UjVh
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 31, 2019
The whistleblower whose complaint launched impeachment proceedings against President Trump is unlikely to testify to Congress, as talks have ceased between his legal team and committee leaders.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has overseen depositions in Democrats’ impeachment proceeding, was initially eager for the whistleblower to testify before citing concern about the person being identified.
A source familiar with the discussions told the Washington Examiner that talks halted over potential testimony from the whistleblower and there is no discussion of testimony from a second whistleblower, who supported the first’s claims.
“There is no indication that either of the original whistleblowers will be called to testify or appear before the Senate or House Intelligence committees. There is no further discussion ongoing between the legal team and the committees,” the person said.
So there’s no testimony from the first whistleblower, who wasn’t even on the phone call and heard about it second-hand, or from the second whistleblower who can apparently back him up.
— Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 31, 2019
So let me get this straight: we are not permitted to examine the credibility, bias, and intent of the "whistleblower" whose complaint started this whole thing? And the Democrats and media are just fine with it? Run – don't just #WalkAway
— Dana Skaggs (@DanaSkaggs1) October 31, 2019
So being able to cross examine your accuser no longer applies?
— Lisa Dente (@Faithful_YFE) October 31, 2019
Done by design
— christy (@christy25992485) October 31, 2019
What a surprise🤔
— Michael Hart (@MphartHart) October 31, 2019
They moved on from that last week, now it’s the new guy.
— James (@James09860627) October 31, 2019
Yeah …his work is done.
— Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) October 31, 2019
His cowardly job is done
— Midwest Observer (@ObserverMidwest) November 1, 2019
What a sad attempt at looking like they haven’t been working together all along.
Oh well.. already busted (cough) Eric (cough)
— Len L (@Lenny2you) October 31, 2019
That's okay. He can be a sworn witness at the Senate trial. Should be fun.
— Jack Wade (@GKG_77) October 31, 2019
But he may get subpoenaed by the Senate. Wouldn't that be grand.
— Just Jeff, The Palimpsest (@jefflintz) October 31, 2019
He can testify to Durham
— Julie Wade (@julie_wade) November 1, 2019
The Christine Blasey Ford of the impeachment…..
— AUSTERE SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) October 31, 2019
The roach and his coach parting?
— John C Evelyn (@tridentjohn) October 31, 2019
Because Schiff is afraid to reveal how is involvement unfolded.
— Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) October 31, 2019
Without the "whistleblower" or Shiff testifying under oath, this will remain a sham and a joke that all but the most ardent leftist will reject. These Dems are clowns.
— John Hog Hannah (@JohnHogHannah1) October 31, 2019
How convenient. 🙄
— Austere Tiger🐯 (@VioletTiger2) October 31, 2019
Somebody doesn't want to get charged with treason for trying to overthrow the govt.
— Deadpan (@Deadpan82) October 31, 2019
His testimony was NEVER going to happen once the R's got the right to cross examine him and record all of his contacts with Schiff's office BEFORE he went public. Nope.
No way Schiff was going to let that bag get opened.
Besides which, there is now a transcript of the call.
— PaxView Jeff (@JR_justJR) November 1, 2019
The whistle blower
– went crying to Schiff
– got coached by Schiff
– testified in secret to Schiff
– going around incriminating Trump
– based on only his words, @DNC has launched #ImpeachmentInquiry
Yet he doesnt want to testify before congress. isn't it bizarre? @mtracey 🤔
— Jarathkaru🌺 (@jarathkaru) October 31, 2019
So this is basically another Muh Russia ? pic.twitter.com/HxjCShS6Al
— Frankie 2 times (@frankie2timzes) November 1, 2019
Russia Russia Russia II
— Robert Zielasko (@rlzielasko) November 1, 2019
Hmm it's all like this entire thing is just a partisan Democrat scam.
— Matt (@Xenos_on_ice) October 31, 2019
