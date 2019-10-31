The headline pretty much tells the story. A sailboat full of climate change activists was four-weeks into its trans-Atlantic voyage to a UN summit in Chile when the passengers learned it had been canceled. Oops.

A group of climate activists crossing the Atlantic by sailboat to a UN summit in Chile were shocked to learn the event was canceled ⁠— four weeks into their grueling voyage https://t.co/FgFJCbl3xY

CNN reports:

The 36 young environmentalists set off from Amsterdam on October 2, using a sailboat in order to highlight the impact of flying on greenhouse gas emissions.

They had completed more than half of their seven-week journey to the UN Climate Conference (COP25) in Santiago, Chile, which was scheduled to take place in early December.

However Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera announced Wednesday that the country would no longer host the summit, amid protests that have left at least 20 people dead and led to the resignation of eight cabinet ministers.

…

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has become a figurehead of the climate movement, tweeted her support for Sail to the COP in early October.