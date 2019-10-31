The headline pretty much tells the story. A sailboat full of climate change activists was four-weeks into its trans-Atlantic voyage to a UN summit in Chile when the passengers learned it had been canceled. Oops.
A group of climate activists crossing the Atlantic by sailboat to a UN summit in Chile were shocked to learn the event was canceled — four weeks into their grueling voyage https://t.co/FgFJCbl3xY
— CNN (@CNN) October 31, 2019
The 36 young environmentalists set off from Amsterdam on October 2, using a sailboat in order to highlight the impact of flying on greenhouse gas emissions.
They had completed more than half of their seven-week journey to the UN Climate Conference (COP25) in Santiago, Chile, which was scheduled to take place in early December.
However Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera announced Wednesday that the country would no longer host the summit, amid protests that have left at least 20 people dead and led to the resignation of eight cabinet ministers.
…
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has become a figurehead of the climate movement, tweeted her support for Sail to the COP in early October.
Oh well.
Should have taken a plane https://t.co/7rrIVyk1Lk
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 31, 2019
— Donna (@LogicVivacious) October 31, 2019
Yeah, Smug, how dare you?
Sometimes the jokes write themselves. https://t.co/wX4XZqxAGP
— Eric H. (@ericinva) October 31, 2019
I had to read the article, just to find out if the activists knew that Chile wasn't on the Atlantic…
— Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) October 31, 2019
If they really cared, they would have telecommuted.
— Eric H. (@ericinva) October 31, 2019
Webcams have been in use since 1994. Videoconferencing has been widely available since the 80s. You'd think climate activists would realize that and make use of it. SMH.
— Lisa B. (@politeracy) October 31, 2019
Vomit over the side more, libs!
— Magnifico 0.1K 👑 (@MagnificoIX) October 31, 2019
Evergreen tweet.
— J (@JoshuaAHolloway) October 31, 2019
https://t.co/Qt1iqAIL3q pic.twitter.com/yoFL0cLTc2
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 31, 2019
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/qMesogPJag
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 31, 2019
Feel good story of the day.
— Michael Babb (@p25735) October 31, 2019
— John Doe by choice (@Mulvasbane) October 31, 2019
When virtue-signaling fails…
— Uranium Covfefe (@zoochum) October 31, 2019
— Daedalus 2.0 (@RonSwandive) October 31, 2019
I laughed and I am not ashamed.
— Best girl Tspoookky 🎃👻 (@bestgirltsukky) October 31, 2019
This makes me so happy.
— Hector Sanchez (@RayClrkCrawford) October 31, 2019
— Kirbanator (@kirbanator63) October 31, 2019
— Joe (B) [for BOO!] (@Josef_Lemonovic) October 31, 2019
Next time just use a private jet like noted environmentalists Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Gore.
— H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) October 31, 2019
Too good pic.twitter.com/9gRzIfOrMV
— JimmyTheBartender (@HYFRitsJimmy) October 31, 2019
Schadenfreude.
— Brett (@btwigg_) October 31, 2019
Bet they wish they took a plane now. 😬
— jim holloway (@chem63) October 31, 2019
"Grueling"? Thanks for convincing me to continue using quicker transportation that uses fossil-fueled power instead of the freaking wind.
Also, that story is funny as shit
— John Collins (@VStrom_John) October 31, 2019
That is the greatest thing I’ve read all day. Thank you 🙏
— Food For Thought (@Food4ThoughtNH) October 31, 2019
Related:
'It's all such a scam': Guess how teen climate activist Greta Thunberg's 'zero-carbon' yacht is getting back to Europe https://t.co/w8DsioVaPG
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 28, 2019