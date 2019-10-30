As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey laid out in a lengthy thread the reasons that Twitter would stop accepting policial advertising globally. “This isn’t about free expression,” Dorsey explained. “This is about paying for reach.”

Literally over the moon at how bold of a move it was for @jack to ban political ads at @Twitter. Proud to work with such a deeply principled and morally-grounded guy (at Jack’s other company). — Mike Brock (@brockm) October 30, 2019

Oh puhleeze. 😂 — Redheaded Whistleblower (@RedheadAndRight) October 31, 2019

A lot of people would rather use their own brains to figure out what political ads to believe and which to discard. Did Paul Ryan really push an old woman in a wheelchair off a cliff or not?

Hillary Clinton — who recently posted her own “fake news” on Twitter in the form of a Photoshopped letter from Kennedy to Khrushchev — applauded Dorsey for his actions and suggested that Facebook follow suit:

This is the right thing to do for democracy in America and all over the world. What say you, @Facebook? https://t.co/dRgipKHzUG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 30, 2019

Shutting down all political and issue advertising on social media is the right thing for democracy around the world?

Now do network tv, cable, radio, and newspapers. https://t.co/pzG1RJ4NYl — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) October 31, 2019

If there is a moral case not to sell political ads, it applies to ALL media (TV, newspapers, radio etc) and not just social media. People should be saying, “ok what about CNN or NBC?” https://t.co/UHgsmvKQXp — Joshua Gans (@joshgans) October 30, 2019

This is anti-Democratic which is how the DNC ran its primary in 2016. Political Speech is protected by the 1st Amendment and she is cheering anti-democratic measures to deal with a non-existent problem. The Free Press fact checks ads, the public fact checks. My god people, wth! https://t.co/NLIvkYGep7 — If the #fakenews label fits, we must convict! (@blacktalkradio) October 30, 2019

Google/YouTube conspicuously absent from Hillary Clinton's attacks on big tech 🤔 https://t.co/lONwWirLDX — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 30, 2019

We're going to curate democracy for all you deplorables, so that the right candidate is elected. https://t.co/dv7wZXDKdG — Jonathan Rabbitt (@JonathanRabbitt) October 30, 2019

Yeah!

Also you still got caught rigging the primaries a week before the election so not the steadiest high ground you got there. https://t.co/Pcxk5qquxi — ScribbleVin 🐳 (@ScribbleFrost) October 30, 2019

It's meaningless without a ban on flashing lights from the dark web — Captain Raybs, Ahoy! (@RayburnThompson) October 30, 2019

It’s true. Those “flashing videos” on the dark web likely cost her the election by making her seem unlikable.

Do you really trust @jack ? — Richard Glass (@ToSayBoldly) October 30, 2019

Are you sure this tweet itself is not a political ad? Is every @realDonaldTrump tweet a political ad? AOC's? — Randy Woodward (@TheBondFreak) October 30, 2019

Hillary ran an old school campaign against Trump, who utilized Facebook ads to a perfection. Can't beat em? Shut em down! https://t.co/Ikazl8oQB7 — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🎃 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) October 30, 2019

@HillaryClinton still blaming everyone but herself—in this case #Facebook—for her loss to @realDonaldTrump, an incompetent buffoon. https://t.co/IT2NqSFsgC — Reality doesn't care about your logic. (@SalKappa) October 30, 2019

Please resist the urge to weigh in on something that your response just demonstrated you don't understand. Take some time to learn about it, then have an opinion. Tech companies can do better but they each face very different challenges that require different approaches to fix. https://t.co/4sxy03ExPa — Kevin Bingle (@KevinBingle) October 30, 2019

Omg shut up https://t.co/8aB6kiBX59 — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) October 30, 2019

Here’s a good reason to shut down all political advertising:

I agree! Today as I was checking on my friends and family on Facebook and every other post was a political ad for #Trump . I don't want to see these! — LoriVan🌊🇺🇲🍑 (@vanhootl) October 30, 2019

Get off Facebook, maybe?

Related: