As Twitchy reported earlier Wednesday, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey laid out in a lengthy thread the reasons that Twitter would stop accepting policial advertising globally. “This isn’t about free expression,” Dorsey explained. “This is about paying for reach.”

A lot of people would rather use their own brains to figure out what political ads to believe and which to discard. Did Paul Ryan really push an old woman in a wheelchair off a cliff or not?

Hillary Clinton — who recently posted her own “fake news” on Twitter in the form of a Photoshopped letter from Kennedy to Khrushchev — applauded Dorsey for his actions and suggested that Facebook follow suit:

Shutting down all political and issue advertising on social media is the right thing for democracy around the world?

Trending

It’s true. Those “flashing videos” on the dark web likely cost her the election by making her seem unlikable.

Here’s a good reason to shut down all political advertising:

Get off Facebook, maybe?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: democracyFacebookHillary ClintonJack Dorseypolitical advertisingtwitter