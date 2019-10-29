Tuesday was National Cat Day, and that didn’t slip past the savvy campaign team working for Joe Biden. If elected, he’ll put a pet back in the White House. After all, it “says a lot” that President Trump celebrates neither National Cat Day nor National Dog Day. So, vote Joe we guess.

No, really, “it says a lot” about Trump that he doesn’t have a dog. If we recall correctly, Barack Obama, who hasn’t endorsed Biden, didn’t have a dog either when he was elected. Says a lot.

We guess this is Biden’s way of making up for blowing off National Period Day.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dogJoe BidenMajorNational Cat DaypetWhite House