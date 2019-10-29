Tuesday was National Cat Day, and that didn’t slip past the savvy campaign team working for Joe Biden. If elected, he’ll put a pet back in the White House. After all, it “says a lot” that President Trump celebrates neither National Cat Day nor National Dog Day. So, vote Joe we guess.

No, really, “it says a lot” about Trump that he doesn’t have a dog. If we recall correctly, Barack Obama, who hasn’t endorsed Biden, didn’t have a dog either when he was elected. Says a lot.

Biden uses National Cat Day to fundraise for putting a "pet back in White House" https://t.co/DmKwahw6Qg pic.twitter.com/qvB0vgtCn3 — The Hill (@thehill) October 30, 2019

We guess this is Biden’s way of making up for blowing off National Period Day.

Some Americans celebrate #NationalCatDay, some celebrate #NationalDogDay — President Trump celebrates neither. It says a lot. It’s time we put a pet back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/6za6FUocfh — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 29, 2019

