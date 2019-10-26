We wish we had a longer video clip to work from, but this one certainly makes it sound as though Joe Biden is telling the audience that he got started out at a historically black college, Delaware State. But information from his biography certainly makes it sound like he went to the University of Delaware, a completely different school. Did he transfer? Or does he just not remember?

Joe Biden claims he “got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State” when he did not attend that university. pic.twitter.com/xisclXFGmL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2019

Are Delaware State (HBCU) and University of Delaware two different schools? I thought he graduated from the latter — Dominique Crawford (@Lil_DMZ) October 26, 2019

Delaware State is an HBCU, the only problem is, Biden went to the University of Delaware, a completely different school. pic.twitter.com/qBSvwJhoRK — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2019

HBCU= historically Black College or University. He went to the University of Delaware–totally different school–in Newark,DE. Delaware State is in Dover,DE. Biden's brain is kaput. https://t.co/uLGfZg1g9c — Tony Semeraro (@Redeemed54) October 26, 2019

This is a pattern with Joe Biden. These aren’t just little gaffes. FLASHBACK: 'I was one of those guys': Joe Biden's false claims he took part in civil rights marches, boycotts, and sit-ins https://t.co/8ra9raxAmq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2019

You can’t even remember where you went to college Joe. You did NOT go to Delaware State. Time to give it up. Your mind is GONE. — Kevin Kelly (@kevjames411) October 26, 2019

No. He knows where he went. He’s just pandering his ass off as usual! — Joey 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@JoeyINTL) October 26, 2019

You had me at “Does Joe Biden remember?” — JohnG (@jgoose514) October 26, 2019

CornPop University — Jack I. Johnson (@JackIJohnson42) October 26, 2019

My god @JoeBiden, drop out and enjoy your remaining years. You've made enough money off a life of public service and the benefits that have come along with it. — The Offensive Conservative (@TheOffensiveCo4) October 26, 2019

Joe Biden on his first day at Delaware State pic.twitter.com/f0ChdXCmJ8 — Ghostal Elite (@ryandspox) October 26, 2019

University of Delaware will not be happy about thishttps://t.co/DjQs7pddU7 — B.T. Samuel. (@JustBeaTee) October 26, 2019

This is just ridiculous, he was obviously speaking metaphorically — Kevin Wilson (@KevW1962) October 26, 2019

If President Donald Trump said this it would be Breaking News on CNN. One of two things is true. Biden is a bold faced liar or he does not remember where he went to school. And if he does not remember then he does not have the mental faculties to be president. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 26, 2019

He also “remembered” meeting with Parkland students when he was VP. 😬 — Linda Morgan (@molebird1) October 26, 2019

Hey @brianstelter: does this sound like something someone with some sort of degenerative mental condition would say or will you only speculate when it applies to Trump?

Come on, plumpy fella! — S O U R P U S S E S (@KAVANationalism) October 26, 2019

