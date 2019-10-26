We wish we had a longer video clip to work from, but this one certainly makes it sound as though Joe Biden is telling the audience that he got started out at a historically black college, Delaware State. But information from his biography certainly makes it sound like he went to the University of Delaware, a completely different school. Did he transfer? Or does he just not remember?

