Joe Biden’s still talking about record players in his speeches, so maybe he’s not quite up to speed with the World Wide Web and social media in 2019. Benny Johnson notes that the Biden campaign launched a Latino outreach effort called Todos Con Biden, but didn’t bother to register the domain name. Someone in the Trump camp jumped on the opportunity, though.

ABC News reports:

Now, the Trump campaign is using www.todosconbiden.com to mock the former vice president, with a landing page that says in both English and Spanish, “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos.” The page also links out to the president’s own Latino outreach coalition “Latinos for Trump.” And the @TodosConBiden Twitter account, in the possession of the Trump campaign, has already begun posting unflattering counter messaging targeting Biden.

The reelection team told ABC News they bought the URL for a “minimal cost” after the Trump campaign’s coalition team noticed the URL for the new effort was still up for grabs.

“The page also links out to the president’s own Latino outreach coalition ‘Latinos for Trump.'” Brilliant!

Trending

Nah, Biden’s gonna beat Trump like a drum.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benny JohnsonJoe BidenTeam TrumpTodos Con BidenTrollwebsite