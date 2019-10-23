Joe Biden’s still talking about record players in his speeches, so maybe he’s not quite up to speed with the World Wide Web and social media in 2019. Benny Johnson notes that the Biden campaign launched a Latino outreach effort called Todos Con Biden, but didn’t bother to register the domain name. Someone in the Trump camp jumped on the opportunity, though.

WOW Biden announced his new Latino outreach "Todos Con Biden," But:

• Didn’t Buy TodosConBiden dot com

• Didn’t snag the @TodosConBiden Twitter handle So @TeamTrump did what they do best. TROLL https://t.co/rihq2TiK1Y — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 24, 2019

ABC News reports:

Now, the Trump campaign is using www.todosconbiden.com to mock the former vice president, with a landing page that says in both English and Spanish, “Oops, Joe forgot about Latinos.” The page also links out to the president’s own Latino outreach coalition “Latinos for Trump.” And the @TodosConBiden Twitter account, in the possession of the Trump campaign, has already begun posting unflattering counter messaging targeting Biden. The reelection team told ABC News they bought the URL for a “minimal cost” after the Trump campaign’s coalition team noticed the URL for the new effort was still up for grabs.

“The page also links out to the president’s own Latino outreach coalition ‘Latinos for Trump.'” Brilliant!

Nah, Biden’s gonna beat Trump like a drum.

