Let’s just say that billionaire Leon Cooperman isn’t going to cost Elizabeth Warren any votes over this outburst; sadly, his words will just make Warren’s supporters and others like them envision the wealthy as evil, mustache-twirling parasites. But what words they were:

That tweet’s received fewer than 250 likes since early this morning. People are up in arms, even though Cooperman said he’s for a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But that’s the thing: “the rich” — which now is supposed to include only billionaires now that socialist Bernie Sanders is a millionaire and 1 percenter himself — will never be seen as paying enough, ever.

Over at Politico, Ben White writes in a piece headlined, “Corporate America freaks out over Elizabeth Warren”:

“What is wrong with billionaires? You can become a billionaire by developing products and services that people will pay for,” said Leon Cooperman, a billionaire former Goldman Sachs executive who is now CEO of investment firm Omega Advisors and who predicts a 25 percent market drop should Warren become president. “I believe in a progressive income tax and the rich paying more. But this is the fucking American dream she is shitting on.”

The Warren campaign got word of White’s piece and tweeted a response:

Leon, you were able to succeed because of the opportunities this country gave you. Now why don’t you pitch in a bit more so everyone else has a chance at the American dream, too? https://t.co/OODIM7RcRn — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 23, 2019

The guy just said he should pay more. But what’s this about an unconstitutional wealth tax that’s going to pay for free childcare, free healthcare, free college, etc.?

Here’s where we’d normally put the tweets of people supporting Cooperman, like this one, perhaps:

I'm truly curious: Exactly how much does he have to pitch in before you'll say he's done enough? — docgreg (@docgreg) October 23, 2019

Jealousy and theft used to be sin, now it’s called tax and social justice — KnowYourGreen (@KnowYourGreen1) October 23, 2019

But instead the replies mostly focus on how the American dream is already dead, or a sham to begin with.

You make it seem like he has an option, Senator Warren. Like you've said, he's already utilized public goods and services. He owes us money. — 🌹Jay Bruce (@jimbose102) October 23, 2019

Yep. The fact that billionaires can and do exist makes the "American Dream" harder for most of us to achieve. — Laila (@LailaLaila1551) October 23, 2019

When did the American dream shift from a nice little house and a picket fence to having more money than God? Was this change in small print in the last GOP tax bill and I missed it? — Daniel Ray (@badgerblue2) October 23, 2019

The American Dream is the biggest farce in the nation. The perpetual hope and sincere belief that ANYONE can be rich with enough hard work drives millions of people. And it's just not true. — oweniverson (@oweniverson) October 23, 2019

I think you answered in your question. Because that would let everyone else have a chance too. It is harder to stay on top with more competition.

Competition is bad for those on top. But good for everyone else. — Snerk "Candy Corn" Rabbledauber (@SnerkRabbledaub) October 23, 2019

Wrapping themselves up in other people’s aspirations is how billionaires justify the utterly absurd inequity and injustice that is the basis of their positions to themselves, each other, and the rest of us. It’s obvious. — Samuel Bell (@bartbell435) October 23, 2019

American Dream for whom? — Julianne Roe, Ph. D. (@julianneroe) October 23, 2019

What American "dreams" of skimming money off other people's efforts and destroying THEIR dreams? — Nancy N Ogg (@Ohdarkthirty1) October 23, 2019

You are penalizing the #AmericanDream. — Anthony Petropoulos (@MrLegalEagle) October 23, 2019

Yeah that's not how the American dream works… — 🇭🇰 (@YanKyawTun94) October 23, 2019

Stop asking nicely. The billionaires have extorted the labor of their employees to get where they are and they didnt ask nicely. When workers protest, they lose their healthcare and get their heads beaten in by the police. The billionaires will pay their damn taxes! — Joshua Bastion (@BastionJoshua) October 23, 2019

The American Dream™ is to become incomprehensibly rich to the detriment of millions of your fellow Americans? That's a pretty shit dream that we should probably rethink. — WhatAnAscot (@WhatAnAscot) October 23, 2019

OK, after we dug deep enough we found some people who still believe in the American dream as we know it:

No he was able to succeed because he was free and worked hard. The opportunity exists for everyone and successful people are given nothing – they work harder and take risks — Tim H (@TimHumphrey99) October 23, 2019

That’s where you are so wrong. Everyone had the same chances in life to succeed. Why don’t you study success cases, rags to riches. Not everyone thinks about scamming about their heritage to get ahead, but hey maybe that’s something you can encourage to get ahead. — Laura Barrett (@Barrettgirl04) October 23, 2019

You were able to succeed by stealing benefits and opportunities meant for Native Americans. — 1sttimevoter (@1sttimevoter1) October 23, 2019

He is. I’m sure he’s paying his taxes and employing people and setting the example of what can be accomplished in this country with hard work and being honest., unlike yourself and you crappy ideas. Truth hurts doesn’t it, you godless fraud. — flyfisherman (@JoeT888) October 23, 2019

A son of Polish immigrants from the Bronx, the first in his family to earn a college degree, and he didn’t claim racial minority status to pad his resume. He worked for it from day one. But of course it’s his fault that some jerkoff with a useless degree can’t get a decent job. — 🇺🇸Night "Delecto” Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) October 23, 2019

How do you know what he has contributed, and who are you to judge what one should give? Our freedom helps build compassionate giving, not your stealing , socialist ways. Take that socialist crap and shove it! — [email protected]🇺🇸 (@Daviddd) October 23, 2019

Is 2020 really going to be the year that America chooses to go socialist?

