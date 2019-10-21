CNN’s senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju is reporting Monday that the House Democrats are dragging their feet some more on President Trump’s impeachment, now saying that they hope to wrap things up and bring a vote to the floor between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The House is pushing back its timeline on impeachment, per @mkraju – now looking at between Thanksgiving and Christmas to wrap. That means Dem senators running for president could be in for some truly terrible timing for a Senate trial, right before Iowa https://t.co/A6onWSrMF7 — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) October 21, 2019

Democrats want to conduct a thorough investigation, but prolonging the probe will continue to consume Washington — and risks bumping into the presidential election season if proceedings drag into the new year https://t.co/1nRDXiPm4j — CNN (@CNN) October 21, 2019

Investigation ? That haven't even voted yet. — Christopher Carson (@Wilkersonclan) October 21, 2019

Scared to vote… — NJ Gridlock (@papa_Tree) October 21, 2019

Raju reports:

House Democrats are facing a time crunch to quickly wrap up their investigation into allegations President Donald Trump abused his office in pushing Ukraine to probe his political rivals, prompting growing expectations that votes on impeaching Trump could slip closer to the end of the year. Some Democrats had hoped that a narrow probe — focused on whether Trump put on ice efforts to bolster relations with Ukraine and provide US military aid to the country until it carried through with a political favor — could conclude swiftly, with a potential vote to impeach Trump by Thanksgiving. But that has proven to be more complicated than it initially seemed, according to multiple Democratic lawmakers and sources. The reason: Each witness has so far provided more leads for investigators to chase down, including new names to potentially interview or seek documents from.

They need to wrap up their investigation quickly before the word “Ukraine” vanishes from the public consciousness and people move on to the next shiny object. Public support is going to wane the longer they drag this out.

The Dems need to move forward apace if they want impeachment to stay relevant. — Daisy (@DaisyWufWuf) October 21, 2019

They certainly do. They’ve been calling for impeachment since before the inauguration, but the iron’s hot right now … but not forever.

Fine by me! If they want to continue to shoot themselves in the foot, I'm happy to accept their charity! lol — Peter Burman (@PeterMBurman) October 21, 2019

This all assumes that they will vote to impeach. They don't want to, because then they have to stand up and present evidence to the Senate. If they string it out, likely, they can continue to smear Trump up to election day. — Speed n Space (@slackernneed) October 21, 2019

Oh sure 🙄 as if this entire 💩show wasn’t intended to consume the entire election year from the start. — c’est moi fugitivemama delecto! (@fugitivemama) October 21, 2019

It's almost like that's the entire point. — PeeOnTheDems (@PeeOnTheDems) October 21, 2019

That’s been the plan all along. But you already knew that, Clown News Network. — Blake Shaw (@BlakeShaw4) October 21, 2019

That’s their goal. Keep it dragging so the fake news keeps covering it. Remember when Adam Schiff swore he had actual evidence of Russia collusion? He lied. And he did that to prolong the media cycle. — B. Parsons 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BParsonPNW) October 21, 2019

The whole goal is to prolong it. It's all they've got. — Berk Mandalinci (@BerkMandalinci) October 21, 2019

Give me a break. That is the whole game plan. Along with your networks total and utter pathetic narratives — Dwight (@dipers101) October 21, 2019

There is no impeachment inquiry. The full House has not voted to authorize an impeachment inquiry. The women of the Salem Witch Trials were given more rights than @RepAdamSchiff and posse has given POTUS. — 'Cuse Me While I Scream (@FeistyMonk) October 21, 2019

A thorough investigation. That's fully partisan. In the basement of the Capitol. That affords the President no due process. That violates all precedent. I'm sure they're totally happy to bump into the Presidential Election with this Kangaroo Court. — Kyle (@N7_Paratrooper) October 21, 2019

CNN says "thorough investigation" but what they mean is a "smear campaign." Of course this will go until the election next year. It's not about actual wrongdoing. It's about corrupt politicians cutting campaign ads. — Kyle (@N7_Paratrooper) October 21, 2019

After this one, Dems will simply invent another. And another. And another. It’s kinda all they’ve got!😂 — Nick Titan🇺🇸 (@nicktitanmill) October 21, 2019

They are setting the stage to continue their "investigation" AFTER Trump is re-elected. Good job, everyone. Good job. — Rosie's FAILED TAKEDOWN (@DarnelSugarfoo) October 21, 2019

