CNN’s senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju is reporting Monday that the House Democrats are dragging their feet some more on President Trump’s impeachment, now saying that they hope to wrap things up and bring a vote to the floor between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

House Democrats are facing a time crunch to quickly wrap up their investigation into allegations President Donald Trump abused his office in pushing Ukraine to probe his political rivals, prompting growing expectations that votes on impeaching Trump could slip closer to the end of the year.

Some Democrats had hoped that a narrow probe — focused on whether Trump put on ice efforts to bolster relations with Ukraine and provide US military aid to the country until it carried through with a political favor — could conclude swiftly, with a potential vote to impeach Trump by Thanksgiving.

But that has proven to be more complicated than it initially seemed, according to multiple Democratic lawmakers and sources. The reason: Each witness has so far provided more leads for investigators to chase down, including new names to potentially interview or seek documents from.

They need to wrap up their investigation quickly before the word “Ukraine” vanishes from the public consciousness and people move on to the next shiny object. Public support is going to wane the longer they drag this out.

