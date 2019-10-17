This editor has been writing for Twitchy since the old #TCOT days, and he’s got to say, if right-wing Twitter is “a really sad place,” then how is it so damn entertaining? Twitter is where we discovered that it wasn’t the journalists or the pundits or even the late-night comedy writers and hosts who were any fun at all — it was the conservatives, and they were and are funny as hell.
Of course, Ian Sams, Kamala Harris’ national press secretary, was probably feeling pretty burned after his epic “upgrade” to that Trump-Pelosi “which one’s having the meltdown?” photo ended up deleted after much mockery. Here it is again:
Kamala Harris' national press secretary has deleted his attempt at a meme. pic.twitter.com/82cDRn2ndA
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 17, 2019
And here’s the sad realization:
Rightwing twitter is a really sad place.
— Ian Sams (@IanSams) October 17, 2019
— Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 17, 2019
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 17, 2019
Looks like Anakin in Return of the Jedi
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) October 17, 2019
Feel better? Need a hug?
— Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 17, 2019
Even sadder is having your job.
Check your ratio lately?
— Billy Joe Remarkable, Ockham's Butter Knife (@Harry_Bergeron) October 17, 2019
Check the poll numbers lately? That position in President Harris’ cabinet is looking more and more distant.
So how’s the former front runner doing these days in her home state? 😒
— (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) October 17, 2019
— 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) October 17, 2019
Hey sport, we’re the side that’s still allowed to use what’s known as “humor” and not have to worry about offending the Perpetually Woke SJW Brigade.
Meanwhile, you poor bastards are stuck with Hannah Gadsby.
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) October 17, 2019
— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 17, 2019
Time for an upgrade! pic.twitter.com/aVupgzDksG
— Tyler Rice (@TyKRice) October 17, 2019
I'm so sorry this is happening to you
— Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 17, 2019
Cry harder.
— Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) October 17, 2019
— Harold (@Nikk1066) October 17, 2019
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 17, 2019
At least we know how to meme.
— otterween or deb 🎃 (@livefreeordeb) October 17, 2019
I'm sorry this is happening to you
— Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) October 17, 2019
His week is almost as tough as Lebron’s was.
— Josh (@JoshWeber2) October 17, 2019
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 17, 2019
— Justin Ham (@realJustinHam) October 17, 2019
— Stephen Mason (@Steveohmygoodne) October 17, 2019
we're just asking where her legs are and why she won't look nancy in the eye bro
— Bellz (@_HellzBellz) October 17, 2019
i personally think you should make more memes. go off king.
— Bellz (@_HellzBellz) October 17, 2019
Does someone need a hug? pic.twitter.com/GLnu3TvBBL
— GAGirl1967 93,246 y’all! (@Tamzilla_52) October 17, 2019
There’s a rightwing Twitter?
— Fisher of Meh 🐟 (@fisherofmeh) October 17, 2019
And he didn't even provide the hyperlink
— Nietzsche's Living Dead Horse (@NM_Barbarian) October 17, 2019
You know what you did, right?
— Steve (@SPavls) October 17, 2019
Translation: “I’m sad people are laughing at me because I’m bad at my job.”
— Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) October 17, 2019
— Muffin Bear’s Dad (@muffnbear) October 17, 2019
So sad that by the millions we laugh & pray together. And by the tens of thousands we stand for hours as a united community just to hear our Potus speak to those whom you and Mizz Harris despise.
— Ellie Brown 🦅 #SayIt (@Real_EllieBrown) October 17, 2019
Well, at least we know how to meme.
— Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) October 17, 2019
Rightwing twitter is sad only when it mourns Merrick Garland.
— Jason (@jasonhsv) October 17, 2019
May he rest in peace.
Not as sad as your failing, flailing mess of a candidate
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 17, 2019
NONSENSE pic.twitter.com/qh1ddg6GGR
— Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 17, 2019
Beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/tBOhc3IouJ
— Will Scharf (@willscharf) October 17, 2019
Kamala is a cop.
— Cardinal Stock Coupon Clipper (@Gimblin) October 17, 2019
Beto is a furry.
— Justin Credible (@GravySauceCream) October 17, 2019
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) October 17, 2019
We aren’t as sad as everyone Kamala has locked up.
— BitterApplesauce (@bitterclinger4e) October 17, 2019
This made me laugh; which I do a lot on right wing twitter; mostly at sad sacks like you.
— Dana French (@DanaBordeaux) October 17, 2019
So sorry this is happening to you.
— Donna (@LogicVivacious) October 17, 2019
Our definitions of ‘sad’ are apparently years apart. We’re having the time of our lives over here on ‘rightwing’ Twitter!
— M.E.PetersonArtist (@karaokemomo1) October 17, 2019
— The Dank Knight 🦇🎃💀 (@capeandcowell) October 17, 2019
Ahoy there, Captain Ratio.
— Ty_in_TX Bones 5 pledge driver. (@Ty_in_TX) October 17, 2019
— Confirmed Miscer (@ManDaveJobGood) October 17, 2019
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 17, 2019
Right-wing twitter: pic.twitter.com/19uzGHZwEZ
— Kekders Chydenius (@A_Chydenius) October 17, 2019
Nothing is sadder than this… pic.twitter.com/vmsdFy24Xj
— 👻Charles Mulligan👻 (@CharlesMullig15) October 17, 2019
How do those babies taste?
— 1st of all, It's 'Darth Mach' (@Machovell1an) October 17, 2019
Right wing twitter can meme, tho. pic.twitter.com/gjvJsTaApl
— Risven (@_risven_) October 17, 2019
I'm so sorry this is happening to you
— Hotep Dad Max (@HotepDadMax) October 17, 2019
Only sad thing I’ve seen on my TL is your photoshop skills
— Cowboy (@zwilkerson78) October 17, 2019
Chin up champ, you’ll get through this
— Tall Savage in the Box (@tallYuppieScum) October 17, 2019
Kamala Harris Twitter must be a blast though, Ian
— nick but spooky (@nick_lindquist) October 17, 2019
Serious question:
You ever smoke a joint with Kamala the same day she threw someone in jail for weed?
— SoCal MFG (@cynicpolitic) October 17, 2019
Yes, being able to post cringy memes without getting destroyed in return makes this a terrible place. Thoughts and prayers.
— Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) October 17, 2019
— Elisabeth⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@EChasseNH) October 17, 2019
It is actually a happy place because we're laughing so hard at you.
— Happy Warrior (@Consta2tion) October 17, 2019
Truth
— Winston (@_WinstonTheWolf) October 17, 2019
