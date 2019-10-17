This editor has been writing for Twitchy since the old #TCOT days, and he’s got to say, if right-wing Twitter is “a really sad place,” then how is it so damn entertaining? Twitter is where we discovered that it wasn’t the journalists or the pundits or even the late-night comedy writers and hosts who were any fun at all — it was the conservatives, and they were and are funny as hell.

Of course, Ian Sams, Kamala Harris’ national press secretary, was probably feeling pretty burned after his epic “upgrade” to that Trump-Pelosi “which one’s having the meltdown?” photo ended up deleted after much mockery. Here it is again:

And here’s the sad realization:

Check the poll numbers lately? That position in President Harris’ cabinet is looking more and more distant.

May he rest in peace.

