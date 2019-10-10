We learned earlier this week that the whistleblower had a working relationship with one of the current 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, at least according to the IC Inspector General. That wasn’t shocking at all, and now we’re even less surprised to read a report from the Washington Examiner that that candidate is none other than Joe Biden.

Rob Crilly, Steven Nelson, and David M. Drucker report:

The 2020 Democratic candidate with whom the CIA whistleblower had a “professional” tie is Joe Biden, according to intelligence officers and former White House officials. Lawyers for the whistleblower said he had worked only “in the executive branch.” The Washington Examiner has established that he is a career CIA analyst who was detailed to the National Security Council at the White House and has since left. On Sept. 26, the New York Times reported that he was a CIA officer. On Oct. 4, the newspaper added that he “was detailed to the National Security Council at one point.” … A retired CIA officer told the Washington Examiner, “From everything we know about the whistleblower and his work in the executive branch then, there is absolutely no doubt he would have been working with Biden when he was vice president.”

