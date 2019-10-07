The national nightmare that is “Joker” continues to make the news. As Twitchy reported earlier, CNN was quite concerned that the film contains two minutes of Gary Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2,” which is also played at every sporting event held in the United States. And now we’re learning that two men were arrested at a screening in Chicago for smoking and causing a disturbance.

Two men have been arrested at a #Joker screening for smoking and causing a disturbance:https://t.co/tZMi7Kd9jI pic.twitter.com/UGMMMaUFS6 — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) October 7, 2019

Comicbook.com reports:

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, two men were arrested at the AMC River East in Chicago on Sunday night. The suspects were taken into custody after someone called police to report an incident at a late-night screening of Joker. Witnesses said the men were smoking and causing a “loud disturbance” during the film. In fact, Fox News 32 was told by witnesses that the men became causing a ruckus an hour and a half into the film. The pair were said to have been disruptive for most of the movie, but their antics escalated after they allegedly began “blowing smoke in people’s faces.” The responding officers arrested the two men without incident and charges are pending on the case.

Your metal detectors are useless against cigarettes.

Look on the bright side – at least they weren't vaping. — trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 8, 2019

The monsters… — Artic (@FallDrift) October 8, 2019

I heard 1 WHITE MALE, stuck his gum to the bottom of a seat. You need to get on that story. — Nightroad (@Griffs1999) October 8, 2019

I send my prayers to every victim who was unfortunate enough to participate in this horrible event. — Nolanstellar (@Nolanstellar1) October 8, 2019

Unrelated and down the street, but sure since it happened in a 5 mile radius. — Slickwyck (@cparker1182) October 8, 2019

How is this a story? There is literally no connection and it wasn't even that big a deal, just two guys being obnoxious. LOL. Such a reach. — Ed Snark (@EdSnark1) October 8, 2019

remember to stretch before you reach this hard — full time dead 🎃🔪 (@red42562598) October 8, 2019

OMG! DID ANYONE DIE!?!?!?!?!?!?! — Genesis 🐺 (@TheGenesis42) October 8, 2019

You think that's bad? I heard one guy didn't say thank you to the cashier who handed him his popcorn. The fans of this movie are fucking evil — 𝑺𝑳𝑼𝑴𝑳𝑶𝑹𝑫 (@tangemess) October 8, 2019

You see they told us this would happen. I can’t believe they didn’t ban this movie. If only we had listened to #CNN — COMIC/superfans (@Comic_Watch) October 7, 2019

we must ban the movie — AAA (@three3AAAs) October 8, 2019

If it were any worse, they'd be T E X T I N G — David J Powers (@lifewithpowers) October 8, 2019

Guy behind me at my screening was chewing with his mouth open. It was complete anarchy but I’m glad everyone made it out safe — Tim (@MillerTimeMikey) October 7, 2019

will you be ok? im scared for you. — Genesis 🐺 (@TheGenesis42) October 8, 2019

Lefties didn't get the mass shooting they wanted, so this will have to suffice. — Archer the Cappadocian (@ArcherMint) October 8, 2019

