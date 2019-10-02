As Twitchy reported early Wednesday, the State Department’s inspector general had requested to meet with several Senate and House committees “to discuss and provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine.” The request was said to be “urgent,” and Democrats on the committees were hoping to be handed proof of impeachable offenses.

The Daily Caller reports, however, that the IG instead presented the committees with “months-old news articles about Dem ties to Ukraine.”

That’s what we’d been led to believe.

Well, that was supposed to be today’s bombshell story, and instead, it’s news that the whistleblower reached out to Adam Schiff before filing the complaint. Well played.

