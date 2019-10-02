As Twitchy reported early Wednesday, the State Department’s inspector general had requested to meet with several Senate and House committees “to discuss and provide staff with copies of documents related to the State Department and Ukraine.” The request was said to be “urgent,” and Democrats on the committees were hoping to be handed proof of impeachable offenses.

The Daily Caller reports, however, that the IG instead presented the committees with “months-old news articles about Dem ties to Ukraine.”

Sources tell @dailycaller that the State IG presented a packet of months-old news articles about Dem ties to Ukraine to congressional staffers during today's "urgent" briefing. Huge blow to Dems who were expecting docs that could help w/ impeachment.https://t.co/bbjccetWed — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 2, 2019

The packet was apparently given to Pompeo this spring in an attempt to undermine the US Ambassador to Ukraine. It was then passed along to the IG in May, raising questions as to why this was presented as "urgent" now. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 2, 2019

Sources say some of the articles in the packet were from The Hill's John Solomon, who has written extensively about Ukraine (and particularly Democratic involvement there). — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 2, 2019

This also undercuts the reporting of other outlets, who claim the briefing today was going to be about retaliation against State employees who cooperated with Dems impeachment investigation. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 2, 2019

That’s what we’d been led to believe.

To summarize: Dems went into the briefing expecting impeachable information. Came out with articles (which they call conspiracy theories) about their own party's connections to and pressure on Ukraine. Brutal. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 2, 2019

Well, that was supposed to be today’s bombshell story, and instead, it’s news that the whistleblower reached out to Adam Schiff before filing the complaint. Well played.

