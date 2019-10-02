A lot of Democrats running for president are promising a lot of things on Day 1 that just aren’t going to happen on Day 1, even if they do pull out a miraculous victory. Kamala Harris has said before that she’d take executive action on gun control if Congress didn’t do something about it, and with Wednesday being MSNBC’s big forum on “gun safety” in conjunction with gun control organizations, Harris thought she’d repeat herself.

Las Vegas.

Orlando.

Virginia Tech.

Sandy Hook.

Sutherland Springs.

El Paso.

Parkland.

San Bernardino.

Columbine.

Virginia Beach.

Aurora.

Dayton.

Tree of Life Synagogue. If Congress doesn't act I'll take executive actions to end this epidemic. Enough. #2020GunSafety — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2019

Like what?

Nothing Congress can do will fix this.

The only thing Congress can do is disarm good guys, which is the pinnacle of stupidity. — Sam Ward (@godsavecroatia) October 2, 2019

😂😂🤦🏼‍♂️Ahhh more empty rhetoric. I'd love to see the details of your "executive action". #MAGA — ThEMadHatter (@hatter_th) October 2, 2019

1. The Constitution.

2. That statement relies on you winning.

3. Where are you at in the polls?

4. There is no four. — Alan Whitehouse 🇺🇸 (@alanwhitehouse) October 2, 2019

My rights were not derived from an executive, best of luck. — Grandma 180 (@Grandma_180) October 2, 2019

Yesterday Kamala tried to remove the 1st Amendment. Today she’s going after the 2nd Amendment. Same person who sent non violent people away for excessive prison sentences wants the public unarmed and unable to speak freely. — Steve Jail (@dogg_hi) October 2, 2019

Add up all the people murdered in these massacres and it’s still nowhere near the > 1,000 people murdered in Chicago in the same period. — Steve McG (@StevoSF) October 2, 2019

Chicago, Baltimore, East St. Louis… — ConservativeChicago (@Con_Chi1) October 2, 2019

You can’t and won’t do anything because you will not win! — ItsAMystery007! (@ItsMystery007) October 2, 2019

KH style rhetoric will continue to drive independent voters away from Dem candidates.

we are not giving up our guns which were purchased legally. — Christopher (@enjoytheday99) October 2, 2019

So rule by force. Got it. — Felipe (@PXM_2_SD) October 2, 2019

Newsflash…..you won't have that opportunity — UncleRay (@uncleray33) October 2, 2019

Kamala the Dictator. No free speech, no right to bear arms. Can we vote now? — Matt (@meat1914) October 2, 2019

Avg. # of deaths per day in USA. 👇 Abortion: 2408

Heart disease: 1773

Cancer: 1641

Medical error: 685

Accidents: 401

Stroke: 401

Alzheimer's: 332

Diabetes: 228

Flu: 150

Suicide: 128

Opioids: 115

Drunk driving: 28

Underage drinking: 11

Teen texting-and-driving: 8

All Rifles: 1 — Dragon Energy 76 (@nilabjaguha) October 2, 2019

Fortunately, Joe Biden has promised to cure cancer on Day 1 of his presidency.

What other policies are you planning to implement by executive fiat? — James Howlett (@JamHowler) October 2, 2019

“I’ll take executive action” is code for “I’m planning on being a fascist as President” — Austin (@stlsportsfan37) October 2, 2019

Fascist gotta overlord… good luck with that …. — Mark E (@markiejoee) October 2, 2019

Thank you senator, but I was already planning on not voting for you. Ever. — Art Dunn (@wecatchbadguys) October 2, 2019

You won’t have the chance- Americans aren’t fond of dictators — Lei (@leisviews) October 2, 2019

I'm not really worried. You'll never be President, and even if you were Executive Orders are not laws. Dictator much? — Brent (@brenta63) October 2, 2019

your twitter feed ruined your campaign — Dave Johnson (@DaveJohnson900) October 2, 2019

Rogue cop. — ColeDeZeiss (@ColeDeZeiss) October 2, 2019

You’re really a quite negative person. — David Ratliff 🐻 (@1ChicagoDave) October 2, 2019

Good luck with that. Tell me how that works out for you. — Chad Helsdon (@cyrax111080) October 2, 2019

Congress. Isn't that where you work? — Michael Kantor (@kantortech) October 2, 2019

