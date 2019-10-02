A lot of Democrats running for president are promising a lot of things on Day 1 that just aren’t going to happen on Day 1, even if they do pull out a miraculous victory. Kamala Harris has said before that she’d take executive action on gun control if Congress didn’t do something about it, and with Wednesday being MSNBC’s big forum on “gun safety” in conjunction with gun control organizations, Harris thought she’d repeat herself.

Like what?

Trending

Fortunately, Joe Biden has promised to cure cancer on Day 1 of his presidency.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: congressexecutive actionKamala Harrismass shootings