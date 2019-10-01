The chief of the Fairfax County Police Department on Tuesday posted a statement regarding an officer who was relieved of all law enforcement duties pending an investigation. What did the officer allegedly do? While responding to a traffic accident, he found one of the drivers didn’t have a license, so he ran his name and found that he was wanted by ICE for failing to appear at a deportation hearing.

So he contacted ICE and turned over the driver … which is not something you do in a sanctuary country.

Fairfax County Police Officer facing disciplinary action for cooperating with ICE officials… https://t.co/DhMt9J0x19 via @fairfaxpolice — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 1, 2019

Chief Edwin Roessler writes in the post:

The officer then contacted the ICE agent that was listed as the point of contact on the confirmation of the warrant. The ICE agent advised the officer that they were close by and responding to the location of the traffic crash. The FCPD officer then issued a uniformed summons to the driver for not having an operator’s license. The driver signed the summons. However, the officer then decided to detain the driver through a custodial detention and turned over custody to the ICE agent. … As a matter of full transparency to our community – our police officer violated our longstanding policy and deprived a person of their freedom, which is unacceptable. We have been informed by ICE that the driver was released after three hours and issued an ankle monitor. When I learned of this event, I directed an immediate internal investigation to look at all factors in this matter to ensure that all are held accountable for this violation. Our county is one of the most diverse counties in the nation and no one should have the perception that FCPD is acting as a civil immigration agent for ICE. This matter damages our reputation and the longstanding policy that I have stated many times that our officers shall not act as immigration agents. The officer involved in this event has been relieved of all law enforcement duties pending the outcome of this investigation. It is my role as the leader of this police force to enforce our FCPD – and Fairfax County – policies and hold all accountable for their actions.

He’s right … this matter does damage the police department’s reputation.

The Chief and his superiors should be held accountable for refusing to follow their oaths of office to “support and defend” the Constitution. Why do democrats hate the Constitution? — Dave Holten (@Pscc8082) October 1, 2019

FUBAR — juneoftroy (@juneoftroy) October 1, 2019

Unreal. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) October 1, 2019

INSANE, thank you Democrats for ruining my county — smokeman (@smokeman62) October 1, 2019

Chief Roessler should turn in their gun and badge immediately. — J Last (@JohnLastJr) October 1, 2019

Shameful! — Karen Cook (@kayceeinva) October 1, 2019

This insanity HAS TO STOP! — Alice (@Alice72850) October 1, 2019

Anyone who opposes ICE should be fired for endangering the lives of citizens. Straight shot, no chaser. — Jane Doe for Justice (@janedoe4justice) October 1, 2019

Roessler made it clear that officers are taught in the police academy that “we do not enforce nor detain for administrative warrants and we have no authority to enforce federal law.”

