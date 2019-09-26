Keep in mind here that we’re dealing with an unnamed source, but CBS News State Department and foreign affairs reporter Christina Ruffini is reporting that, according to a senior government official, Counselor of the United States Department of State Ulrich Brechbuhl was not on the phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the unclassified whistleblower complaint states.

If true, it’s a major error and puts a big crack in the whistleblower’s credibility. Keep in mind that the whistleblower wasn’t on the call either and got all of his or herhttps://twitter.com/El__Bohemio/status/1177334829785989120 information second- or third-hand.

