Rep. Ted Lieu — a Democrat congressman from California — turns out to be a fan of capitalism after all. Hey, if a Ukrainian energy company wants to pay the son of America’s vice president money to sit on its board, that’s perfectly normal and OK. At least that’s what Lieu told The Hill Wednesday.

Question: "The underlying problem here was of course Hunter Biden receiving $50,000 a month from a Ukrainian energy company. Do you think that that is evidence of corrupt behavior?" Rep. Ted Lieu: "No. People sit on boards and they get monetary payments." https://t.co/8KBWAjCB4c pic.twitter.com/2JtHFbkxZ0 — The Hill (@thehill) September 25, 2019

Oh my….. — Bill Chappell (@ChappellBill) September 25, 2019

This is my congressman, who is perfectly OK with the son of the Democrat vice president, who got booted out of the Navy for drug use, getting paid $50,000 a month by sketchy Ukrainian foreigners for a no-show job. What a turd. https://t.co/4NHIUs65fw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 25, 2019

LOL @tedlieu is an utter whore — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 25, 2019

so, if Trump son Baron who has about as much experience in oil and gas as Biden's offspring was put on the board of a Saudi oil company this putz would find it OK? — hujevyjdc (@hujevyjdc) September 25, 2019

Watching them to do cartwheels to excuse Biden's confession that he extorted Ukraine's officials on Obama's blessing..same President who allegedly let our election be tampered with, and why this is all Trump's fault. Predictable as weather. These people are insanely slimy. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) September 25, 2019

Then he would have no problem with the Trump kids doing the same. Cool — Patricia Reffner (@pattyreffner) September 25, 2019

Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr feel free to sit on any board you’d like, Ted Lieu says it’s okay! 👌🏼 — julesie (@justjules99) September 25, 2019

People with no relevant experience don’t normally get to sit on the boards of foreign companies never mind receive $50,000 a month in return. What is that per meeting $100,000 ? $150,0000 ? — Andy Bird (@AndyBird92300) September 25, 2019

A curious nation wonders how many family members of politicians are sitting on corporate boards, collecting money for doing next to nothing, despite having no real qualifications for the position they have. — Big Apple Infidel 🔴 (@BigAppleInfidel) September 25, 2019

People with no expertise in the industry at all are chosen to sit on boards in foreign countries where they can't even speak the language? Yes. Yes, they are. And they are chosen for their political influence. That's the point. — Billy Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) September 25, 2019

Wow, Ted Lieu was able to say "No. People sit on boards and they get monetary payments." with a straight face. Can my daughter get that job? — mikeC (@mikeAtMidpush) September 25, 2019

Can I sit on the board and rake in 50 grand a year? I have no board experience and no crack pipe, but I do spend money well. — Ramon D (@DeeDee84274356) September 25, 2019

Lol, sure there Jan. — Avocado "Residue" 🌽🥑 (@DiabloAdvocado) September 25, 2019

This is a bad look @tedlieu — Mark with a K (@mark_with_a_k__) September 25, 2019

WHAT ARE YOU TED pic.twitter.com/fOAzYICOC2 — catatonic (@catatonic___) September 25, 2019

It is absurd to try an impeach Trump, for doing less, and not even consider prosecuting the Bidens, for provably doing more. Only a partisan hack would think otherwise. — Michael (@mcaark) September 25, 2019

No one said @tedlieu was the brightest knife in the drawer. But, seriously, he's really stupid. If he knew anything about Boards of Directors in businesses, he'd know that directors are picked either for their expertise in the industry or their POSITION OF POWER/CLOUT i.e. BIDEN — Judith Lankau (@judith_lankau) September 25, 2019

Rep. Ted Lieu: "No. It's ok when we do it." — Testosticles (@Testosticles) September 25, 2019

Seems like corruption at first sight. Theres an easy way to check though. Does Hunter Biden have an energy background or education with a relevent degree? Or did he invest a lot of capital? If not then it sounds like he was hired for being a biden, which is corruption. — Hugh Mann #Yanggang 🌹💰 (@ARealHughMann) September 25, 2019

Sign me up then. Preferably in a business sector I know absolutely nothing about. — Ronna Burgundy Agrees to Disagree🍸 (@KathyPoteau) September 25, 2019

Huh. I wonder what boards Mr. Lieu sits on and what compensation he can command. — bdunbar (@bdunbar) September 25, 2019

@tedlieu kinda weak sauce here — Fighter of the Nightman (@TheDaveman316) September 25, 2019

Lmao. Ted always looks like a little kid who put on daddy’s suit. Not sure if it’s his obvious immaturity and lack of subject knowledge, or the deer in headlights looks he gives. — 💋Bobbie ⚜️Carter💋 (@bobbiemomma47) September 25, 2019

LOL! And they still don't understand why Trump is in the White House. 😢 — Aaron Layman (@dfwaaronlayman) September 25, 2019

