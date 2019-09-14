As Twitchy told you, 16-year-old Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg, who made her way to the United States on a zero-emission solar-powered boat, said that she would be attending Friday’s climate strike in front of the White House, where she was joined by many others who took Friday off to join in the hysteria.

“Never give up.” This teenage climate activist joined hundreds of other young protesters to demand global action on climate change. https://t.co/fKxxOi7q2o — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 13, 2019

Meteorologist Ryan Maue noted some of the signs at the protest:

Whenever there is a protest gathering with folks holding signs, I take a moment to actually read the signs in photos. At the #ClimateStrike in front of the White House typically see "No Planet B" but one sign seemed … odd. "We're sacrificing our education to save our future." pic.twitter.com/bT32bsyNcZ — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 14, 2019

Well, the idea of the #ClimateStrike and #FridaysForFuture is to inspire young people to skip school and engage in climate change activism. You might notice that Thunberg was not in school Friday, and hasn’t been there for quite a while.

A few hundred people, mostly teenagers and young children, gathered on the Ellipse south of the White House carrying signs that read “I want you to panic!” and “Why are we studying for a future we won’t have?”https://t.co/oNmKiZIUSx — Greenpeace NZ (@GreenpeaceNZ) September 14, 2019

Why are former presidents spending millions on beachfront property that will be underwater in a matter of years?

Speaking of signs, Marc Morano of Climate Depot found a good one:

Climate activists at White House today declare they will have no more kids until the Green New Deal passed! pic.twitter.com/EJYBBZucM7 — Marc Morano (@ClimateDepot) September 14, 2019

“Here’s our spiel — no more kids until a Green New Deal.”

Um … OK?

Seems like a win-win for the rest of us. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) September 14, 2019

LOL! That's not a threat that I'll lose any sleep over, but I hope it's a promise.🤞#GreenNewDeal — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ 🍸 (@velvethammer) September 14, 2019

That's it guys. I also refuse to do the thing I wasn't going to do anyways until my demands are bet! — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) September 14, 2019

