As Twitchy told you, 16-year-old Swedish climate alarmist Greta Thunberg, who made her way to the United States on a zero-emission solar-powered boat, said that she would be attending Friday’s climate strike in front of the White House, where she was joined by many others who took Friday off to join in the hysteria.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue noted some of the signs at the protest:

Well, the idea of the #ClimateStrike and #FridaysForFuture is to inspire young people to skip school and engage in climate change activism. You might notice that Thunberg was not in school Friday, and hasn’t been there for quite a while.

Why are former presidents spending millions on beachfront property that will be underwater in a matter of years?

Speaking of signs, Marc Morano of Climate Depot found a good one:

“Here’s our spiel — no more kids until a Green New Deal.”

Um … OK?

