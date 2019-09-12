ABC News reports Thursday on a report by the Census Bureau that 2 million fewer Americans had health insurance after President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

The number of Americans without health insurance jumped by nearly 2 million in the year after President Donald Trump took office https://t.co/zqbV1ACMzy — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 12, 2019

Wow, some framing. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) September 12, 2019

Is that the only possible "negative" you could find in the census bureau report?

What about how the wealth gap shrunk? You going to report on that? Or what about the increase in wages for middle class? No, you'll ignore that too. — Moose (@MooseMilk1985) September 12, 2019

Is that tweet supposed to sound critical of Trump? Because it doesn’t to us. It sounds like freedom.

Breaking: 2 million people decided they didn’t want to be forced to pay a healthcare mandate anymore. https://t.co/uHKWNut7uy — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 12, 2019

By choice. — Vinny (@vinnyc101) September 12, 2019

Wonder what the age demographic is.. — Lisa Jay (@ljf1967) September 12, 2019

Healthy, active 26 to mid to late 30s who don’t want to pay 10-25% of their full time job earnings for perceived useless insurance that would only really benefit them if high cost medical issues came up — David (@DavidWerwie) September 12, 2019

over 6 million paid in 2017 to not have ObamaCare. I'm surprised it wasn't more that dropped insurance — spirit child (@spiritchild11) September 12, 2019

guess they wanted their old doctors back? — The Daniel (@Nwo_slave) September 12, 2019

It’s almost like people that were no longer forced to buy something they didn’t want stopped buying it. Amazing! — Mike (@M_P_Anto) September 12, 2019

Maybe they didn't like being forced to buy something — Barry J (@BarryJ1981) September 12, 2019

Meaning; they weren't forced to buy insurance. — Hepatitis M (@OohMyNose) September 12, 2019

… because the individual mandate was removed and they no longer got a penalty for not having insurance — The Media (@Counterstreamed) September 12, 2019

You mean that 2 million people that were being forced to buy something they didn't want, stopped buying it? It's baffling. pic.twitter.com/Oj3O0z7KFg — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) September 12, 2019

Yes, because after the individual mandate was eliminated and no longer forced to buy horrible, expensive Obamacare Health Insurance, millions of people, like myself, cancelled said horrible, expensive Health Insurance. Thank you, @realDonaldTrump — David Mayze ✌🏻✌🏻 (@DavidMayze) September 12, 2019

Alternate tweet: nearly 2 million people were no longer required to sign up for a terrible plan. — DG (@7pints) September 12, 2019

Well, yeah; people learned they were not going to be fined for failing to have crappy insurance they won't use. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) September 12, 2019

Amazingly they dropped insurance after no longer being penalized for forced mandates. — DLass (@Wwlasss) September 12, 2019

In other words, 2 million citizens decided they didn't want to be FORCED to buy Health Insurance. Sounds very American to me. — Jeannie (@Jeannie4Wishes) September 12, 2019

So 2 million people finally have the freedom to decide they do or don't want healthcare or be forced to pay for it! — Timextim1 (@timextim1) September 12, 2019

So you just decided to leave out the fact that the individual mandate going away might have contributed to this? — MJJ (@jacktsnack) September 12, 2019

If your premium was bigger than your mortgage and the government stopped fining you for not paying it, what would you do? — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) September 12, 2019

2 million people came off Medicaid within that time but ignore the info — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) September 12, 2019

To Democrats it's a disaster when people get off government aid. A booming economy that allows people to get off Medicaid and CHIP is bad news to Nancy Pelosi & co. Think about that. — Virginia Plain (@GinnyPlain) September 12, 2019

Related: