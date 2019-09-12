ABC News reports Thursday on a report by the Census Bureau that 2 million fewer Americans had health insurance after President Donald Trump’s first year in office.

Is that tweet supposed to sound critical of Trump? Because it doesn’t to us. It sounds like freedom.

