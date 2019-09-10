OK, stick with us for a bit while we recap. You, of course, remember the undercover videos showing Planned Parenthood executives haggling over the price of baby parts, taken by David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress.

Way back in July 2015, California Attorney General Kamala Harris, who kept a petition defending Planned Parenthood up on her Senate campaign site, opened an investigation into whether the undercover videos violated any laws. She won her campaign and was succeeded by Xavier Becerra.

In March 2017, the State of California brought 15 felony charges against Daleiden and Merritt for “the criminal recording of conversations”: that was one felony count for each person filmed without his or her consent, and a 15th count for criminal conspiracy to invade privacy.

In June 2017, the San Francisco Superior Court dismissed 14 of the 15 felony charges. However, the judge gave the state attorney general’s office until mid-July to file a revised complaint. And sure enough, a week later, Becerra could refile the charges later — and that’s what he did.

Now we missed this last week, but the trial has begun at last, and according to Life Site (the MSM isn’t covering this, of course), some horrifying testimony is coming to light:

The CEO of StemExpress essentially admitted in court Thursday that her biotech company supplies beating fetal hearts and intact fetal heads to medical researchers. She also admitted at the preliminary hearing of David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt of the Center for Medical Progress that the baby’s head could be procured attached to the baby’s body or “could be torn away.” … On Thursday, the court saw video clips of the StemExpress CEO, identified as Doe 12, meeting in May 2015 with Daleiden and Merritt, who were posing as owners of a biotech company. Doe 12 says in the video there’s a great demand for “raw fetal tissue,” and that the “insanely fragile” neural or brain tissue is best shipped in a “whole calvarium,” or head, whereupon Daleiden says, “Just make sure the eyes are closed.” “Yeah,” laughs Doe 12, “Tell the lab techs it’s coming…it’s almost like they don’t want to know what it is.”

(Someone tell Vox’s Aaron Rupar these videos were forensically examined and determined by the court not to have “misleadingly edited.”)

We’ll keep an eye on the trial as best we can. And wouldn’t it be interesting if one of the reporters on Harris’s campaign beat were asked to comment on the progress of the investigation she opened?

