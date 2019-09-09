It doesn’t seem like it should have taken this long, but actress Rosario Dawson took to Twitter Monday to announce that yes, of course, she’s endorsing Cory Booker for president … and she also gave a shout-out to Voto Latino in the same tweet.

For the record I, of course, endorse @CoryBooker. Anyone writing otherwise clearly hasn’t been paying attention. My focus this election is on voter registration and the census. Proud to celebrate 15 years with @votolatino and support folks in using their voice and being counted! — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) September 9, 2019

None of us having run for president before, that doesn’t seem like that enthusiastic of an endorsement. She seems more interested in keeping the citizenship question off the census.

Yeah, ok🙄 I’m sure Cory wishes you were just as visible for his campaign as you were for Bernie’s in 2016… — Ramseii (@rams_daOracle) September 9, 2019

The New York Post’s Page Six outed the couple back in January:

EXCLUSIVE: Cory Booker has been dating Rosario Dawson since last month https://t.co/99c1mYDWad pic.twitter.com/jtWaxE0gsa — Page Six (@PageSix) January 15, 2019

And in March, Booker even teased the idea of a White House wedding on “The Ellen Show.” But The Free Beacon reported that she had to be “forced” into endorsing him.

Cory Booker’s Girlfriend Forced to Endorse Cory Bookerhttps://t.co/QvMKso5hh7 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 9, 2019

Collin Anderson reports:

Cory Booker’s girlfriend has reversed course after initially refusing to endorse the presidential bid of the New Jersey senator whose approval hovers around 1 percent in recent polling. Rosario Dawson, best known for her feature on the Outkast hit “She Lives in My Lap,” first told Variety she will not endorse Booker in the crowded Democratic primary field. “Regardless of Cory, I wasn’t going to be behind any particular candidate this election,” Dawson said. “I really just want to be behind the electorate.”

So her “of course” seems directed at publications “writing otherwise.” Is it just us, ’cause we’re not feeling the love.

"Canadian girlfriend", you mean — Jimmy Levy (@JimmyLevy15) September 9, 2019

Dawson has every right to endorse any loser she chooses! — Steven Poyzer (@sgpoyzer2) September 9, 2019

What about T-Bone – is he going to endorse? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) September 9, 2019

T-Bone’s probably lined up for some cabinet position doing inner-city outreach.

