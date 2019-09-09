It doesn’t seem like it should have taken this long, but actress Rosario Dawson took to Twitter Monday to announce that yes, of course, she’s endorsing Cory Booker for president … and she also gave a shout-out to Voto Latino in the same tweet.

None of us having run for president before, that doesn’t seem like that enthusiastic of an endorsement. She seems more interested in keeping the citizenship question off the census.

The New York Post’s Page Six outed the couple back in January:

And in March, Booker even teased the idea of a White House wedding on “The Ellen Show.” But The Free Beacon reported that she had to be “forced” into endorsing him.

Collin Anderson reports:

Cory Booker’s girlfriend has reversed course after initially refusing to endorse the presidential bid of the New Jersey senator whose approval hovers around 1 percent in recent polling.

Rosario Dawson, best known for her feature on the Outkast hit “She Lives in My Lap,” first told Variety she will not endorse Booker in the crowded Democratic primary field.

“Regardless of Cory, I wasn’t going to be behind any particular candidate this election,” Dawson said. “I really just want to be behind the electorate.”

So her “of course” seems directed at publications “writing otherwise.” Is it just us, ’cause we’re not feeling the love.

T-Bone’s probably lined up for some cabinet position doing inner-city outreach.

