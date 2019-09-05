Always the cop, Kamala Harris is threatening to disarm Americans caught with contraband plastic straws and hamburgers, but polluters will also have to look over their shoulders for her Environmental Justice Unit:

Has she been back to her home state recently?

We thought this forum was about the climate crisis, not pollution.

