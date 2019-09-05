Always the cop, Kamala Harris is threatening to disarm Americans caught with contraband plastic straws and hamburgers, but polluters will also have to look over their shoulders for her Environmental Justice Unit:

Kamala creates "Environmental Justice Unit" to arrest climate change https://t.co/VZQHzzTJJo — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 5, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris on why she created Environmental Justice Unit: "No community should be dumped on. No community should be less than." pic.twitter.com/8hTGelaoP2 — The Hill (@thehill) September 5, 2019

"No community should be dumped on" Interesting words — Lime & Coconut (@UnmixedCoco) September 5, 2019

Has she been back to her home state recently?

But what about all the people dumping on the streets of San Francisco? 💩 — Reagan & Maverick (@AngleOfAttack1) September 5, 2019

I’d say there is a lot of California communities that in Harris’ words have been dumped on. — Chris Campbell (@ChrisCampbell32) September 5, 2019

Speaking of dump taking, has she ridden BART lately? The elevators are a hobo dumping grounds. FECES — RebeccaThrockmorton (@RebeccaThrockm9) September 5, 2019

pic.twitter.com/5xWL8pyX5d — That is One Bad Take (@ItsTheArrow) September 5, 2019

Companies were dumping illegally and only Kamala was there to stop them? In the bay area? Oh hahahahahaha.

What a whopper this is. — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) September 5, 2019

She’ll walk it back in 5, 4, 3, 2,…. — Make Greenland Great Again!! (@Sports_fan20) September 5, 2019

Watching this with the sound off is the most entertaining thing you'll see all day — Katie Thulin (@katiet121) September 5, 2019

Live look-in on the Environmental Justice Unit. pic.twitter.com/LQVtYNUGPo — Unagi (@brownrobin64) September 5, 2019

“In the criminal justice system, the people are represented two separate but equally important groups: the EJU which investigates pollution and the presidential candidate who prosecuted the offenders for possession of marijuana. These are their stories.” — Thomas Adamson (@tomthecamel2093) September 5, 2019

We thought this forum was about the climate crisis, not pollution.

Was does this even mean? Anyone out there who can speak Gibberish? Translation, please. — Jeff (@jeff_karr) September 5, 2019

Is she going to arrest the weather? Another useless agency that will suck up tax dollars and help precisely .00000001% of the people it’s aimed at, while those running it rake in the $ and live in big houses in gated communities. — Gargle My Balls (@somethi79963647) September 5, 2019

Kamala thinking she can handcuff climate change — Dave Coleman (@dave_onion) September 5, 2019

I hope Climate doesn't drop the soap in prison — 1.21 G1GAZ0CKS (@d0c_z1ck) September 5, 2019

She makes me laugh. — Willie V (@MSU69889966) September 5, 2019

