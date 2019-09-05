We know David Sirota is now writing Bernie Sanders’ speeches, but he probably has an entire staff dedicated to handling social media, so we don’t know who to blame for this latest tweet from the Sanders camp:

I did not get into politics to figure out how to become president. I got into politics because I give a damn. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 5, 2019

And then what happened? Is there more to this story?

You’ve been in Washington for over 30 years and you’ve passed zero pieces of legislation. You got into politics to avoid betting a job. https://t.co/2cE03FQ3dY — Phil (@philthatremains) September 5, 2019

You got into politics because you couldn't hold a real job. — Smokin Monkey (@ARaised_Eyebrow) September 5, 2019

You got into politics because you don't have a single thought, idea, talent or skill with which you could make a living with in the real world. You got in for the easy paycheck, the three houses and to stroke your massive Communist ego. We see you.https://t.co/m9x7AgBP4I — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 5, 2019

And you get to keep campaign donations… — Joan of Argghh! (@JoanOfArgghh) September 5, 2019

You'd have done better just getting a job. Not as rich, but more well-rounded and able to identify with working Americans. — Pooka Luck (@MuchLuck) September 5, 2019

You got into politics for the money and the easy work schedule. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) September 5, 2019

Show your work. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) September 5, 2019

Let’s keep it real, you got into politics so you could make money without working hard, you lazy commie. — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) September 5, 2019

Almost 600 likes for that one.

And make a lot of money off the taxpayers when you haven't actually EVER done anything. — Chris 🇺🇸 (@Chris_1791) September 5, 2019

He’s run for president twice now, and as he said in his tweet, he still hasn’t figured out how to do it.

You got into politics because you’re lazy, and you like forcing other people to do things. — Leonidas Xanflorp (@LXanflorp) September 5, 2019

You're the perfect example of why we need #TERMLIMITS — Kasey (@torger88) September 5, 2019

I'm sure becoming a millionaire was just an accident. — Hank Braak (@killimajig) September 5, 2019

It was … he couldn’t help that the proletariat just kept exchanging currency for the book he wrote. You could do the same, except he’d take any excess profits.

You got into politics to avoid real work. You haven't accomplished anything but enrich yourself. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) September 5, 2019

Guess that’s why your charitable contributions were practically nothing last year while you joined the 1% 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) September 5, 2019

You also didn’t get into politics to create and pass legislation, 3-Bill Bernie. — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) September 5, 2019

And yet, here you are. 30 years in Congress and haven't accomplished a thing other than hand the White House to a monster. #GoHomeBernie — Tim Ryberg (@rybt75) September 5, 2019

Besides, writing porn did not work out. — Ralph Littlefield (@ralittlefieldjr) September 5, 2019

What the hell did you accomplish as a Senator for half a century? — GaryTap (@tap_gary) September 5, 2019

You got into politics because you can not hold down a job in the private sector. — Damage report, all sections (@Disco42duck) September 5, 2019

I think it might be because you didn't want to work? But yet still became a millionaire? Which is exactly what happens in socialism, the only ones who get rich are in government. — Skipp Phipps (@Skippphipps) September 5, 2019

Nah, it was for the 💰 — Nathan Heleine (@NathanAHeleine) September 5, 2019

Related: