Joe Biden appeared to have gotten burned during his turn at CNN’s seven-hour-long #ClimateTownHall featuring 10 of the remaining Democratic candidates for president. Both an audience member and CNN’s Anderson Cooper claimed that Biden, who had signed a no-fossil-fuel-money pledge, was meeting the next day with an executive of a natural gas company.

Now Biden says he has to look into it.

Symone D. Sanders, senior advisor to Biden, insists that Andrew Goldman is not a fossil fuel executive.

Whatever, he’s on a roll:

… and something’s up with his eye.

