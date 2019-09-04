Joe Biden appeared to have gotten burned during his turn at CNN’s seven-hour-long #ClimateTownHall featuring 10 of the remaining Democratic candidates for president. Both an audience member and CNN’s Anderson Cooper claimed that Biden, who had signed a no-fossil-fuel-money pledge, was meeting the next day with an executive of a natural gas company.

A far-left activist calls out Joe Biden his plans to go to a fundraiser with a fossil fuel executive tomorrow Biden claims the man is not a fossil fuel executive The man *is* a fossil fuel executive: https://t.co/Gdp3r5Dxwl Joe Biden is a liar pic.twitter.com/4jQTn3GfLD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2019

The day after tonight's climate forum, Joe Biden will head to a fundraiser hosted by a fossil fuel executive https://t.co/bdFouUZaLD by @akela_lacy — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) September 4, 2019

Awkward… CNN calls out Joe Biden for hosting a high-dollar fundraiser held by a fossil fuel executive ONE DAY after the #ClimateTownHall where Biden is calling to end fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/zJMQTBuQOz — The Rebel (@RebelNewsOnline) September 5, 2019

Now Biden says he has to look into it.

.@JoeBiden was pressed by @andersoncooper tonight about an upcoming fundraiser hosted by a fossil fuel exec Biden said he "didn't realize" the individual was involved in the fossil fuel industry, says he is going to "look at what you just told me and find out that's accurate" — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 5, 2019

Symone D. Sanders, senior advisor to Biden, insists that Andrew Goldman is not a fossil fuel executive.

What @andersoncooper just said about VP Biden's fundraiser is factually incorrect. Andrew Goldman isn't a fossil fuel executive. He's not involved in the day to day operation. He's not on the board of the company, nor the board of the portfolio company. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) September 5, 2019

VP Biden signed a pledge not to take money from fossil fuel executives. He stands by it, and he has not violated it. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) September 5, 2019

He's just the founder. — Stephanie Keegan (@warsnotover) September 5, 2019

Andrew Goldman is literally the second person listed under "Leadership" on the Western LNG website. https://t.co/gVrTNuZ6l5 — Josh Hinton (@joshhinton89) September 5, 2019

Asked about the fossil fuel executive scheduled to host his fundraiser, @JoeBiden says on @CNN that the exec, Andrew Goldman, is "not listed as one of the executives" on SEC filings. * But Goldman is listed as "co-founder" of Western LNG on its website. https://t.co/cI7cgTv1Yr pic.twitter.com/BeNJlRlSat — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 5, 2019

CONTEXT: @JoeBiden pledged not to take campaign $ from the fossil fuel industry. His fundraiser tomorrow is co-hosted by an energy investor. BIDEN is arguing on @CNN that this doesn't violate his pledge because the investor isn't an executive at the energy co. he CO-FOUNDED. — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 5, 2019

I’ll give Biden the benefit of the doubt and either he doesn’t know what he’s talking about or he forgot. — Scott (@scott_sjm1701) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden seems to have built his campaign on inaccuracies , fibs and blathering — The Mad Harlot (@mad_harlot) September 5, 2019

If he's not a 'fossil fuel executive', then what is he? What did Biden say he was? And why would you be so stupid to lie about something so easily verifiable? Biden doesn't strike me as arrogant as much as out of touch. VP Syndrome. (Nothing to do 8yrs, but lives in a bubble) — Tim Ruggiero, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimRuggiero) September 5, 2019

To be fair Biden probably has no clue what he is even doing tomorrow. — KarmaDog (@KarmaDogOh) September 5, 2019

Joe Biden is a fossil — Terry, LEO (Ret.) 🇺🇲 (@editor_wp) September 5, 2019

Whatever, he’s on a roll:

.@JoeBiden just blamed climate change for the Darfur genocide, cancer… — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) September 5, 2019

… and something’s up with his eye.

Former VP @JoeBiden appears to have an issue with his eye while on @CNN for their *7-HOUR LONG* #ClimateTownHall. pic.twitter.com/8RmATj5j53 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 5, 2019

Biden is picking up the votes of anyone who knows their eyes would fill with blood if forced to sit thru a CNN town hall on climate change. — Just Karl (@justkarl) September 5, 2019

