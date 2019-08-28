On Tuesday, Breitbart’s Joel B. Pollak tweeted that he’d been ejected from a speaking event by Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke at historically black Benedict College.

O’Rourke must have had a good reason — scratch that, he had a very stupid reason.

Joshua Caplan reports:

In a statement Wednesday, O’Rourke’s press secretary, Aleigha Cavalier, attempted to defend against the growing controversy stemming from Pollak’s removal, claiming that while the candidate “believes in the right to a free press,” Breitbart News “walks the line between being news and a perpetrator of hate speech.”

“Given this particular Breitbart employee’s previous hateful reporting and the sensitivity of the topics being discussed with students at an HBCU, a campaign staffer made the call to ask him to leave to ensure that the students attending the event felt comfortable and safe while sharing their experiences as young people of color,” the statement added.

So Pollak being in the room would have made young people of color feel uncomfortable and unsafe sharing their experiences.

What? Just how young are these people of color? They’re college students, right?

Turns out this won’t be happening again … maybe?

For what it’s worth, The New York Times Matthew Rosenberg stood up for Pollak, and this is thanks he got.

2019, when everyone you disagree with is a Nazi.

