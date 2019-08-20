As Twitchy reported Monday night, a meme created last week by Twitchy favorite Jon Gabriel (@exjon) made its way to President Trump, who retweeted it and promised it would never happen:

I promise not to do this to Greenland! pic.twitter.com/03DdyVU6HA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

Well, Gabriel has created an international incident, because Greenland’s premier, Kim Kielsen, told The Associated Press that the U.S. purchasing the territory “is not something to joke about.” Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, also was not amused, saying she found the idea “absurd.”

Greenland's leader rips Trump: Idea of buying territory "not something to joke about" https://t.co/Lovoj4Cnxa pic.twitter.com/gjiNhYInR3 — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2019

The problem is, though, that now that someone’s floated the idea of Greenland becoming the 51st state, Americans just can’t find a downside to the idea. It’s nothing to joke about, unless you’re one of these guys:

Check out the Twitter handle on that one.

Dear @realDonaldTrump make them an offer than can't refuse. — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) August 20, 2019

This is how unsolicited offers get drafted up 😂#Greenland — ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ ʜᴀɴɴɪɢᴀɴ (@JamieHannigan_) August 20, 2019

Negotiations have to start somewhere; of course, Greenland is going to play hard to get.

There’s a very grave, somber reason jokes about buying Greenland are taboo. Just give me a second and I’ll come up with one — David (@David_____1) August 20, 2019

Just be glad we are offering cash pic.twitter.com/Lva67pHIqm — Well mannered (@mannerlygamer) August 20, 2019

Would he prefer to be conquered? https://t.co/eK2Ma6FJVO — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) August 20, 2019

We should've bought it years ago

Get it done! 😄 — F15 Crewdawg (@Ninerfanlv) August 20, 2019

We must liberate Greenland from this tyrannical leader! #FreeGreenland — Agustin Pearman (@Agustin_Pearman) August 20, 2019

It is actually pretty funny. — Baseball Guy from Cali (@baseball_cali) August 20, 2019

MGGA!!!!!! — Paul Murany (@PMurany) August 20, 2019

Who said anything about buying? He asked his advisers about “acquiring” it. Lmao — Cory Macaroni (@Ctrainitalia) August 20, 2019

Greenland's leader's getting more attention this week than he's gotten in his whole life lol — Steve Alexander (@realSteveAlex) August 20, 2019

Who's joking!? Greenlanders can be offered dual-citizenship, we'll build some Chick-fil-A's it'll be great. — James Bronson (@travygrain) August 20, 2019

why not joke about it? Besides, it wouldn't be the first time they have sold us an island or two — Paul Murany (@PMurany) August 20, 2019

President Truman also legitimately inquired about buying Greenland too. — No One Cares (@whocares1311) August 20, 2019

Yall can keep living in your echo chamber bubble and keep thinking hes a bumbling buffoon who has no idea what hes doing. Ya did that in 2016. — NeverMore (@ColtSmith123) August 20, 2019

Humorlessness is good grounds to get conquered by your betters. — Angie (@wuttangie) August 20, 2019

Now we really want to see it happen.

Related: