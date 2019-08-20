As Twitchy reported Monday night, a meme created last week by Twitchy favorite Jon Gabriel (@exjon) made its way to President Trump, who retweeted it and promised it would never happen:

Well, Gabriel has created an international incident, because Greenland’s premier, Kim Kielsen, told The Associated Press that the U.S. purchasing the territory “is not something to joke about.” Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, also was not amused, saying she found the idea “absurd.”

The problem is, though, that now that someone’s floated the idea of Greenland becoming the 51st state, Americans just can’t find a downside to the idea. It’s nothing to joke about, unless you’re one of these guys:

Check out the Twitter handle on that one.

Negotiations have to start somewhere; of course, Greenland is going to play hard to get.

Now we really want to see it happen.

