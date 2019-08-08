As Twitchy reported, conservative activist Scott Presler saw the same videos the rest of us did of Baltimore neighborhoods covered in garbage, and that inspired him to put together a team of 200 volunteers who picked up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours.

“Some people were believing that the people of Baltimore just don’t care or they want to live that way. And that’s just not true. They don’t want to live that way. I think they just needed somebody to show love and that’s what we did.”

–@ScottPresler https://t.co/8uHQ2tfwDQ — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 8, 2019

However, The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board decided to trash Presler in the form of an op-ed. You see, “Whatever he says his motives were, Scott Presler’s presence in Baltimore reinforces the tired image that the poor people in this city can’t take care of their own neighborhoods”:

We also hope Mr. Presler keeps his promise to return to Baltimore once a month. It would definitely give his motives more credibility. It might also give him better perspective about the city’s problems than any single visit can provide. Maybe it could even lead him and his followers to advocate for federal housing, health care, transportation, education, criminal justice, civil rights and anti-poverty policies aimed at urban communities.

So, hold up. By showing up to clean up trash, Presler was reinforcing the tired image that poor people can’t take care of their own neighborhoods. However, The Baltimore Sun expects him to return once a month to “give his motives more credibility.” So which is it? If he supposed to leave it to Baltimore to clean up after themselves, or is he supposed to volunteer every month to prove his motives are “pure”? What the hell, Baltimore Sun?

Twitter philanthropist Bill Pulte obviously got word of the editorial board’s hit piece and pledged $100,000 toward clean up efforts if the Sun retracts its article trashing Presler.

My teammates and I will pledge $100,000 to Baltimore neighborhood clean up (I know a thing or two about that!) in Baltimore if the Baltimore Sun retracts this article that discourages people who want to help the City, when the amazing residents want them help! https://t.co/0vh444NAaM — Bill Pulte (@pulte) August 7, 2019

How about if Rep. Elijah Cummings and Mayor Bernard Young use some of the $16 billion in federal grants from 2018 and use that to clean up the trash?

To further the irony, The Baltimore Sun has covered the city’s trash problem before and even praised one man who started the #30DaysOfPickingUpLitter challenge:

This Baltimore man's Instagram account is full of pictures of garbage. He's encouraging others to emulate him. https://t.co/XiOw4glB1t — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) April 6, 2018

We’re pretty sure he’s not a Trump supporter or he wouldn’t have gotten such positive coverage. And there’s this:

When we asked readers what they've always wanted to know about Baltimore, we got an overwhelming number of questions about litter. So, we dug into the city's trash problem. https://t.co/NkX5bIg7Nn — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 18, 2019

The city’s mounting litter problem? It’s real? We thought that was just President Trump being racist.

Thing is, @baltimoresun, the residents thanking those who @ScottPresler organized didn’t care where we are from or who we voted for. Your move. Feel free to join next time too. The lady next door to this one was especially happy people cared to show up.https://t.co/kuDf5V9dMn — Evan Young (@real_EvanYoung) August 7, 2019

They’ll never do it.

Just as a fun aside: Remember how Baltimore’s previous mayor resigned after a scandal involving the sales of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of her stupid “Healthy Holly” books? And no one seemed to know where they all went? They’re starting to surface … in trash bags: