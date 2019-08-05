There are so many great examples of Trump Derangement Syndrome causing reasonable people to take untenable positions just to oppose the president. Remember when President Trump called MS-13 gang members “animals” and the Left had a fit, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi coming to their defense: “Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity, and worth of every person?” she asked. Funny that someone who’s so pro-abortion would talk about the spark of divinity in every person, but there you go.

Now President Trump has called the weekend’s mass shooters “monsters,” and the #NeverTrumpers have a problem with that too.

Trump calling the shooters "monsters": implies mass killers are a mysterious, non-human force we can't try to control with legislative remedies as mundane as banning assault weapons sales. Similar to his calling gang members "animals" in May 2018. — Susan Kristol (@SusanKristol) August 5, 2019

Wow, you’re as insufferable as your husband. Holy shit. Also, people who shoot up public places are monsters. https://t.co/ODuCV7F5US — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2019

if they are not monsters, they would be like you and me. https://t.co/9EtGmghBv8 — M. Valerius Corvus (@corvus_m) August 5, 2019

I prefer to call them "pencil-dicked no loads with daddy issues and room-temperature intelligence who will never know the touch of a woman," but I realize "monsters" and "animals" are a bit less wordy. https://t.co/KOOzhukmbB — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 6, 2019

Never satisfied. You hate Trump, we get it. — Tim Prehn (@OlivemanT) August 5, 2019

People who dismember their victims for fun are animals. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) August 6, 2019

Deep thoughts by pic.twitter.com/dmGnKIXoT4 — scott coleman 🍄 (@bandphan) August 6, 2019

Would you rather Trump call them good people? He's wrong no matter what in your eyes because of your blind hatred of him. — J_Obi III (@CupLicker) August 5, 2019

Don’t you see their spark of divinity? — Meir (@Suburban_Jew) August 6, 2019

You can’t stop evil with laws because evil breaks laws. It’s what they do. And they are monsters. — George The Animal (@GeorgeTheAnima4) August 5, 2019

Has terrorism taught you nothing?? — Michael Endersby (@mendersby53) August 5, 2019

Is that what you said when Sandy Hook survivors made a video about children's fears titled "Monsters Under the Bed"?https://t.co/IEuv8SVwy8 — Leopold von Shankya (@LShankya) August 5, 2019

Believe it or not, some people think Kristol has a good point about calling mass shooters “monsters.” Or at least she’s doing a good job being #NeverTrump.

Name calling is all he can do. — Virginia Johnson (@johnson_docent) August 5, 2019

Sadly, they are very human. We can’t write this off as if they are not one of us. — rick champ (@rjchamp) August 5, 2019

Trump demonizes all criminals except for his friends — John Libretti (@Bellerose8227) August 5, 2019

Malignant Narcissist Sociopath-deflecting and projecting on the "other".101. — Coney Denizen (@ConeyDenizen) August 5, 2019

Trump is a typical bully. Calling people names and running away. Bullies start trouble, then run away and never confront anything. — Bonnie Leal (@bdleal) August 5, 2019

So now Trump is “bullying” mass shooters? We thought he was inciting them.

