There are so many great examples of Trump Derangement Syndrome causing reasonable people to take untenable positions just to oppose the president. Remember when President Trump called MS-13 gang members “animals” and the Left had a fit, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi coming to their defense: “Does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity, and worth of every person?” she asked. Funny that someone who’s so pro-abortion would talk about the spark of divinity in every person, but there you go.

Now President Trump has called the weekend’s mass shooters “monsters,” and the #NeverTrumpers have a problem with that too.

Believe it or not, some people think Kristol has a good point about calling mass shooters “monsters.” Or at least she’s doing a good job being #NeverTrump.

So now Trump is “bullying” mass shooters? We thought he was inciting them.

